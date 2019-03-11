$4 million revamp of Gympie winery and restaurant

VISITORS WELCOME: Anderleigh Winery owner Rachel Wang is excited to show off the new selection of wine of offer.

BOASTING some of the best wines of the Gympie region, the Anderleigh Winery has welcomed a newly revamped restaurant and function area after a three year process.

The four million dollar project was underway in 2015 when owner Rachel Wang envisioned a place for tourists and locals to come together over a delicious meal and a glass of wine, on top of the beautiful Mount Anderleigh.

Mrs Wang bought the area in 2007, which at that time was just a house and the winery.

VISITORS WELCOME: Anderleigh Winery owner Rachel Wang is excited to show off the newly developed restaurant where visitors can sit down and enjoy a nice meal and a glass of wine. Philippe Coquerand

"I put an application through Gympie Regional Council to get the restaurant and function area built in 2015 and it's great to see three years later it come alive,” she said.

"It wasn't an easy process and it cost quite a bit of money but I thought it would be good to have the winery close to everything.”

In 2013 Mrs Wang made the difficult choice to discontinue producing wine at Anderleigh.

"We produced wine for seven years but we had to stop as it was too expensive and the climate just wasn't right for it,” she said.

"We now get our wine produced in South Australia. Anderleigh red wine has a delicious aroma, excellent quality and has also being complimented by many. It has been exported around China, Taiwan and other places around the world.”

YOUR CHOICE: Customers can purchase any of these wines from Anderleigh Winery. Philippe Coquerand

The restaurant and function area opened to the public last December and business is slowly picking up.

"We pride ourselves on giving our customers a good meal. We hope that after every experience they come back with their family and friends,” she said.

DELICIOUS: Sweet sour pork - deep fried pork with sweet sauce. Philippe Coquerand

"We're a multicultural restaurant. We have a mixture of Asian, Taiwan, Chinese, Japanese and Australian cuisines. We do take away as well.

"We've had some enquiries for wedding events with bookings as far ahead as Christmas.”

FUNCTION AREA: After three years, Anderleigh Winery welcomed its new restaurant and function area. Anderleigh Winery

If you're craving just a steak or a hamburger, you can have it at the Anderleigh Winery.

For more information please phone 5485 7999.

Anderleigh Series:

Top quality Oak Barrel: High quality grapes selected from South Australia. It has been left to ferment in French Oak Barrels for over five years which has allowed this series of red wine to add a soft feel to the tongue, filling the mouth with deep aroma and layers of taste. The top choice can be stored for long periods of time.

France Oak: Picked from South Australia's high quality grapes. This series of grape wine contains a deep and graceful fruit taste. The wine itself has a deep smell that dwells on for a long period of time in the air. This type of grape wine can be kept in storage for a long period of time.

Top quality grape wine: Specifically chosen from within the highest standard grapes that Adelaide can produce, the combination of both consistent weather and professional wine making skills produced a long, consistent taste of wine. The taste of fruit is long-lasting and rich tannins.

White wine: This full bodied white wine displays sweet fruit aromas of citrus blossom, peach and fresh pineapple. Its palate is soft and crisp with citrus, melon and spice flavours. It is best served with sizzling chicken and fish dishes or prawns in a rich garlic sauce.