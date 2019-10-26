4 medal haul for Gympie’s karate kid

KARATE KID: Gympie's Xavier Gomes hope to one day be a 10th degree black belt.

KARATE: This rising star has 236 trophies and medals, with 50 of them gold and the Gympie product is only 14 years old.

Xavier Gomes was four when he started at Rimmington Martial Arts and Fitness Studio and was the Australian National Champion from 2015-2018.

The teen went to Ireland last month for the Karate World Championships and came back with four medals.

“I got two gold medals and two silver. The first places were for the Japanese hard star forms and Korean soft star forms. The second places were for traditional weapons and extreme weapons,” he said.

“The forms are certain moves we perform consecutively and then the weapons are performing a routine with a weapon.”

This was not Gomes’ first time competing overseas.

“I have gone overseas for the world championships in Germany and Greece and the US Open last year,” he said.

“I got two second places in Germany, three first places and a third in Greece and two second places in America.”

The teenager dreams of a future within the sport.

“I would like to go to 10th degree black belt,” he said.

“That is what I am working towards.”

Before events, Gomes lists his goals and refers back to the list if he does not achieve them.

“I am very competitive. I always want to get that one step ahead of everyone,” he said.

“I am an excellent goal-setter. I write down the places I want to get and work towards that. If I don’t get those places I come back and write what I need to work on.” It is through these achievements that Gomes is The Gympie’s Times player of the week.