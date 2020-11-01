4 key advantages Gympie has over the rest of the crowd

Property guru Terry Ryder has revealed the four key areas Gympie has as advantages over other rural cities and towns.

IF you want to attract a crowd you need a good hook.

And if Gympie wants to harness its potential it needs to play to its strengths according to property guru Terry Ryder.

The hotspotting.com founder, commissioned by Gympie’s Chamber of Commerce to lay out these out, has pointed to four key areas that put Gympie head and shoulders above the competition.

So what makes Gympie different?

The region has been described by new residents as “ticking all the boxes”.

1. It’s all here

When people pack up and move they are often looking for a type of change; be it hill, sea, or rural.

It seems Gympie offers all three in one package.

“Few regional centres can offer such a comprehensive blend of civic, commercial, residential and natural features,” Mr Ryder said.

He pointed to one comment made by a new resident as crucial to understanding the region’s appeal: “We decided that this is where we wanted to bring up our family. Schools were a huge attraction for us, because Gympie has a huge range of schools.”

Hotspotting property analyst Terry Ryder was commissioned by Gympie’s Chamber of Commerce to lay out the region’s strengths.

Nor was it the only comment Mr Ryder said painted a picture of the region’s versatility.

“As another resident who moved to Gympie said: ‘We had a long list of criteria and it ticked all the boxes.”

2. Location, location, location

Drive 30 minutes south and you hit the tip of the Sunshine Coast, one of the country’s biggest regional growth areas.

Tack another hour or so on the trip and you arrive at Queensland’s capital city.

Mr Ryder flagged these links – opened up by upgrades to the Bruce Highway in the past decade – as central to the region’s future growth.

The Cooroy to Curra highway upgrades have been key to the Gympie region’s growth/.

“Being only 40km north of Cooroy … Gympie stands to benefit from the ripple effect as the Sunshine Coast economy continues to expand,” Mr Ryder said in the report.

“Easy access from Brisbane means the region is luring more day-trippers and holiday-makers, especially since the implementation of interstate travel restrictions.

3. Infrastructure investment

Gympie’s economic troubles are well documented, but there is no shortage of money being funnelled into the region thanks o billions of dollars in infrastructure works.

Along with the $1 billion Gympie Bypass (which is itself the final piece of the $1.7 billion Cooroy to Curra upgrade) the region is on the verge of becoming home to a $2 billion wind farm in the Tuan Forest and at least three solar farms worth north of $1 billion combined.

The planned $2 billion Tuan wind farm will inject a huge amount of funding into the region.

It is not the end of the spending either; the State Government has an eye on the region as the home of a major industrial and freight hub.

4. The people

Tangible resources are abundant in the region, but Mr Ryder said there was one other thing in Gympie that could be found nowhere else in Australia.

“I have been impressed by the spirit and ambition in towns ranging from Bairnsdale to Portland in Victoria, from Newcastle to Broken Hill in New South Wales, and from the Sunshine Coast to Townsville in Queensland,” Mr Ryder said.

Mr Ryder says the region’s people are a unique, enthusiastic group he has not encountered the likes of anywhere else in Australia.

“But I have not experienced a regional community with such passion and commitment to its future as I have in Gympie.”

Mr Ryder said the “most compelling” elements was Gympie’s “community spirit and the drive of local residents and businesses to grow the local economy, attract investment and new residents, and create jobs for its younger citizens”.