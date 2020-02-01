4 Gympie sports events not to miss in the next week

Local cricketers pad up for more points

THE four local sides in the Gympie Regional Cricket fixtures – Harlequins, Valleys, Wests and Colts, will be in action at One Mile Ovals today from 12.30pm.

As Colts hope to retain their second place on the ladder, they will be battling against Wests on Keith Manthey Oval.

Gympie Regional Cricket fixtures - Wests v Harlequins: Harlequins' Shaun Ringuet Photo - Zahner Photography

Valleys take on the third placed Harlequins on Kozminsky Oval.

Table leaders Murgon host fourth placed Kenilworth on Murgon Sports Ground.

The current ladder is Murgon 57, Colts 49, Harlequins 49, Kenilworth 40, Valleys 17 and Wests 12.

Chris Pagel celebrates another Feature Race win at Corbet's Group Mothar Mountain Speedway. He is ready to lead home the pack in tonight's Luke Keldoulis Memorial.

Speedway action revs up mountain

THE Luke Keldoulis Classic will certainly have the mountain roaring today with the production sedans in the memorial title.

There will be the City of Gympie F500 Title and the EMT Junior Sedan City of Gympie Title.

Support divisions will be the modified sedans, national 4’s, street stocks and latest models.

Gates open 3pm and racing starts at 5pm.

The event will be held at Corbet’s Group Mothar Mountain Speedway, 328 Noosa Rd, Mothar Mountain.

Dorothy Nord and Tanner Cotrill.

Social tennis on the court

TENNIS Gympie is starting get your racquet sessions from Tuesday.

The sessions are ideal for people who have never played tennis or those that have not played in a long time.

There will be modified tennis, which is played at a reduced scale and reduced speed.

There are coloured balls which vary in speed to allow the player to hit the ball comfortably.

Pickleball is also available which combines the elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis.

It is played as a doubles game with a lower net and smaller court.

The session starts at 6.30pm at Reg English Courts, Cartwright Rd.

There will be a complimentary drink and nibbles provided.

Social tennis is available Wednesday nights at Reg English for adults to high school from 6.30pm. Enquries phone Brett Cotrill on 0417 746 795.

Gympie Cats vs Hervey Bay Bombers - #10 Emily Warhurst

Cats have bye before heading to Bundy

THE third placed Gympie Cats will enjoy a week off before they head to Bundaberg for their clash against Across the Waves next Saturday. Cats are on equal four points with Brothers Bulldogs and if fixtures go their way, could jump into second place.