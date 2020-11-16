Menu
Four Gympie region businesses were ordered to improve last year after failing to comply with food safety standards, reports show.
4 Gympie eateries ordered to improve standards

Frances Klein
16th Nov 2020 12:01 AM
FOUR businesses across the Gympie region had improvement notices issued last year for failing to comply with food safety standards, reports show.

The latest findings by Queensland Health Food Safety Act 2006 released in October revealed 280 inspections were performed by Gympie Regional Council in the 2018/19 financial year, inclusive of routine, follow up and complaint inspections.

Of the 280 inspections conducted, eight inspections were complaint related, 211 were routine inspections, and 61 were reinspections.

The reports show 28 food complaints were received that year and four businesses had improvement notices issued.

An improvement notice is provided for minor to moderate cleanliness issues such as build-up of grease in the exhaust canopy, minor structural defects like cracked tiles, using cracked or chipped plates, ineffective pest control, or not maintaining paper towels at a hand wash basin.

The report also revealed no businesses in the Gympie region had their licences surrendered by the licensee.

TOTAL FINDINGS:

Gympie Regional Council:

Food businesses licensed at 30 June 2019 – 336

Businesses with a nominated food safety supervisor – 280

Businesses that require a FSP that have an accredited FSP – 22

Total inspections performed – 280

Routine or scheduled inspections – 211

Follow-up or reinspections – 61

Complaint inspections performed – 8

Complaints received – 28

FTE employees committed to food regulation – 3

Are contractors used to perform food regulation tasks? No

Improvement notices issued – 4

Number of seizures undertaken – 0

Number of licences suspended after show cause process – 0

Number of licences immediately suspended – 0

Number of licences cancelled – 0

Number of licences surrendered by the licensee – 0

Number of PINs issued – 0

Number of prosecutions undertaken – 0

