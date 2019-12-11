4 Gympie businesses, individuals finalists in state awards

GYMPIE will be well represented at the 2020 REIQ Awards for Excellence in March, with several high performing local businesses and individuals making the list of finalists.

The REIQ Awards for Excellence recognise the real estate profession’s top performers across the state.

The awards will be presented on Saturday, March 14, in Brisbane as part of a gala event celebrating real estate in Queensland.

Rachael Harratt from Gympie’s Century 21 Platinum Agents is up for Business Development Manager of the Year (Property Managament Office).

Rachael Harratt

Ms Harratt has been with Century 21 since it first opened in 2015, starting as a senior property manager in Tin Can Bay, and working her way up to Business Development Manager for Gympie and Tin Can Bay.

Starting her real estate career in 2005 in Murray Bridge, South Australia, she moved to Tin Can Bay with her family and continued her passion to manage properties.

“I am so proud to be a finalist. It’s an honour to be recognised alongside the best business development managers in Queensland,” Ms Harratt said. “I couldn’t be a finalist at this level without the fantastic team I have around me at Century21.”

Laguna Real Estate Gympie is nominated for Regional Residential Agency of the Year, and Johnathon Merton of Laguna Real Estate Gympie is a finalist for Regional Salesperson of the Year.

Mr Merton said the nomination was “fantastic, especially the fact that what I do really doesn’t feel like work”.

Johnathon Merton

Anchor Realty is also a finalist for Regional Residential Agency of the Year.

Anchor agent Tina Tillinger said the nomination was “testament to our hard work, exceptional results, and commitment to our clients”.

Tina Tillinger from Anchor Realty, Gympie.

The broader Laguna Real Estate is a finalist for Large Residential Agency of the Year and Community Service Agency, and Eric Sutherland from Laguna Real Estate is a finalist for Corporate Support Person of the Year.