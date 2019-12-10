4 days of welcome relief could start tomorrow

THE Bureau of Meteorology is predicting showers and storms for the Gympie region for the next three days.

On the same day the State Government officially declared the region drought stricken, a promising outlook of three days of potential rainfall in a row hsa been issued by the BoM.

Fires still burn at Woolooga, Booubyjan and Fraser Island and any moisture provided by one0off storms has evaporated in the stinging heat of last week.

Sammy Murdoch snapped this photo of the spectacular lightning storm in the Gympie region.

Today’s 4.30pm forecast predicts a possible shower or storm on Wednesday and a top of 36, possible shower developing on Thursday and a top of 36, and a shower or two and a possible storm on Friday, with a top of 35.

The day will be partly cloudy tomorrow (Wednesday) with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms inland, and a slight (20%) chance elsewhere.

Light winds will become north to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 20 with daytime temperatures reaching 33 to 39.

It’s a similar story on Thursday and Friday, though the chance of rain is slightly lower, at 40%.

There is a slight chance of rain falling on Saturday as well, with the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening, and a top of 36.

Lightning captured over the Gympie region.

Gympie has received 532mm of rain so far this year, almost half of that received at this point last year. This month it has had 26mm of rain compared to the long-term average of 133mm. The average temperature has been 36.5C, almost 6C higher than the long0term December average.

Fingers and toes crossed the region receives some of this badly needed rain.