4 crashes, 1 fire and a surf rescue in hectic Gympie weekend

PARAMEDICS were called to four crashes in the Gympie region yesterday including a serious crash where two people were trapped for 45 minutes:

YESTERDAY

Crash victims trapped, Wallu, 3.15pm

TWO people who were trapped for 45 minutes were cut from two different cars following a serious crash on Tin Can Bay Rd at Wallu yesterday that seriously injured a person.

Fire and rescue workers removed the door of one car to rescue one person at 4pm, while the whole side of a second car was cut open just afterwards to remove the second person, a QFES spokeswoman said.

Both people were injured in the crash, along with a third person who were all treated at the scene by paramedics, including by a critical care paramedic.

A woman in her 60s was in a serious condition and taken to Gympie Hospital.

Two men - one in his 70s and one in his 20s both suffered head injuries and were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Two-bike crash, Curra, 12.07pm

A MAN was taken to Gympie Hospital with chest injuries after a two-motorbike crash at Curra on Brady's Rd yesterday.

The man in his 40s was in a stable condition, while a second man in his 20s involved in the crash was assessed at the scene and did not require treatment.

Motorbike crash, Goomboorian, 11.30am

A MAN in his 40s suffered chest injuries after he came off the motorbike, he was riding on a property at Goomboorian yesterday.

The man was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Low-speed crash, Rainbow Beach, 1.25pm

PARAMEDICS were called to a minor single car crash on Rainbow Beach Rd and Carlo Rd at 1.25pm.

A person was taken to hospital following the low speed incident, a QAS spokeswoman said.

Paramedics arrive at Rainbow Beach where a person was treated after being rescued from rough surf on Saturday afternoon. Frances Klein

SATURDAY

Surf Rescue, Rainbow Beach, 1.30pm

A GROUP of people were rescued from the surf at Rainbow Beach on Saturday afternoon, including a man that required treatment on the beach.

The man in his 20s was treated by surf life savers about 1.30pm before paramedics arrived.

The man was assessed but did not require transport to hospital, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Reported Assault, Gympie, 4.20am

Paramedics attended "a scene" at a property in Chalk Close in Gympie in the early hours of Saturday morning after a reported assault.

A male teenager was taken to Gympie Hospital with minor head injuries about 4am.

He was in a stable condition, QAS reported.

Kandanga Creek, 10.30am

A FIRE that broke out on a Kandanga Creek property west of Cooroy on Saturday morning reportedly burnt 30 acres.

Nine rural fire crews attended the fire across the weekend that by Saturday afternoon was burning slowly within containment lines, a Queensland Fire Emergency Service spokeswoman said.

Parts of the large fire, that were burning in inaccessible country, had self-extinguished at the top of a ridge, the spokeswoman said.

QFES crews left the scene at 4.30pm on Saturday and monitored the fire on Sunday.