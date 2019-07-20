Menu
Gympie horse Moonshine Lady racing at Randwick on Saturday.
Gympie horse Moonshine Lady racing at Randwick on Saturday. Bradley Photos
3yo Gympie region horse on cusp of a brilliant career

Rebecca Singh
by
20th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
HORSE RACING: A three-year-old filly will trade the lush green pastures of Goomboorian for the bright lights of Royal Randwick today.

Moonshine Lady could be Gympie's next superstar with two wins from five races and accumulated $31,375 in prize money. Experts have said there is a competitive nine-race card and the track is rated a soft seven as of Wednesday. The Goomborian product is featured in race 2 at 12.10pm and is listed at $11.

Owners Sheena and Paul Avison own small horse breeding stud Visona Lodge and started racing Moonshine Lady because they were unable to sell her.

"She got a bone disease as a foal,” Mrs Avison said.

"The disease left her with bad X-rays and because we could not sell her we decided to race her.”

The Avisons are excited to see how far she can go.

"It's only just the beginning,” Mrs Avison said. "She won her last race at Nowra by seven lengths. She just loves to run. Hopefully she can have a similar run today.”

Moonshine at 10 days old.
Mrs Avison is not surprised Moonshine Lady can race.

"The dam Superfund, I checked her pedigree and bought her online for $600. Her first foal Psychic Mick won his first four starts, including the Australian Infantry Vain Stakes at Caulfield,” she said.

"The sire of Moonshine is an American horse The Factor who was the fastest horse to stand in Australia.”

Gympie Times

