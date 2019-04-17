$3m Upper Mary St project suffers another setback

Work on the planned $3 million upgrade of Upper Mary St has stalled again after the tender period closed with no applications.

UPPER Mary St's revitalisation work has been delayed even longer with the project failing to draw any interest in its latest round of tenders.

It is the second setback for the planned $3 million upgrade, which was initially scheduled to break ground in February.

That date was pushed back to May in response to Federal Government requirements which called for open market tenders.

But those tenders failed to gain any traction, leaving the work's future up in the air.

Upper Mary St Gympie. Scott Kovacevic

"Tenders for the Upper Mary Street Revitalisation project closed almost two weeks ago with the council receiving no tender applications for the project,” a council spokeswoman said.

"Council remains committed to this project and is currently exploring its options within the guidelines of the Australian Government Building Better Regions funding program.

"Council will ensure that any rescheduled construction works will avoid the busy Christmas period and that disruption to daily operations for Mary Street traders will be kept to a minimum.”

The project is jointly funded by the council and the Federal Government.

Features include street trees and garden beds, seating, new, exposed aggregate concrete footpaths, artwork at the seating nodes and near the Channon Street intersection, new kerbing, and an upgrade for stormwater drainage.