$3m Upper Mary St project delayed until at least May

UPPER Mary St's $3 million upgrade has stalled due to Federal Government relations, Gympie Regional Council has confirmed.

A council spokesman said letters stating the project would not start until May were sent to business owners at the beginning of the month.

"This change is in response to a requirement of the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Funding Program which aims to maximise the employment and economic benefits of the project by calling open market tenders for construction,” the spokesman said.

"Advertisements for tenders will be finalised by early March with construction planned to begin in May. It is anticipated construction will be complete late this year. This is indicative only and will be refined in liaison with a successful tenderer.”

The project narrowly avoided the scrapheap last August when councillors voted 5-4 to progress with their existing plan, which incorporates upgrades for the street's pedestrian crossings, walkways and power lines, as well as introductions of bike racks, trees, alfresco dining spaces and a garden bed.