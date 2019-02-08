Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Energex replaces power lines and poles on Upper Mary St Gympie
Energex replaces power lines and poles on Upper Mary St Gympie Scott Kovacevic
News

$3m Upper Mary St project delayed until at least May

JOSH PRESTON
by
8th Feb 2019 12:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPPER Mary St's $3 million upgrade has stalled due to Federal Government relations, Gympie Regional Council has confirmed.

A council spokesman said letters stating the project would not start until May were sent to business owners at the beginning of the month.

No Caption
No Caption

READ MORE

- Has work begun on a multi-million dollar Gympie CBD project?

- Fate of $3m Upper Mary St project decided by tight vote

- Business owners concerned about council upgrade

"This change is in response to a requirement of the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Funding Program which aims to maximise the employment and economic benefits of the project by calling open market tenders for construction,” the spokesman said.

"Advertisements for tenders will be finalised by early March with construction planned to begin in May. It is anticipated construction will be complete late this year. This is indicative only and will be refined in liaison with a successful tenderer.”

The project narrowly avoided the scrapheap last August when councillors voted 5-4 to progress with their existing plan, which incorporates upgrades for the street's pedestrian crossings, walkways and power lines, as well as introductions of bike racks, trees, alfresco dining spaces and a garden bed.

council projects delay gympie cbd gympie council gympie news gympie region gympie regional council upper mary st
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Crime Stoppers closure 'defies belief', says Llew

    premium_icon Crime Stoppers closure 'defies belief', says Llew

    News Police Minister says QPS will handle call centre closure with ease.

    • 8th Feb 2019 12:02 AM
    It has never been more important to support Gympie economy

    premium_icon It has never been more important to support Gympie economy

    News Industries take a new hit

    • 8th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
    Former councillor faces court over Southside servo drama

    premium_icon Former councillor faces court over Southside servo drama

    News Former Cooloola Shire and Gympie region councillor remanded at large

    • 8th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
    True Crime: 8 Gympie crims caught during police manhunts

    premium_icon True Crime: 8 Gympie crims caught during police manhunts

    News These people were caught during manhunts in Gympie.

    • 8th Feb 2019 12:00 AM