39yo busted trespassing and stealing TV from Harvey Norman

The man was caught trespassing and stealing a TV from Harvey Norman Noosaville. Picture: File photo

A 39-YEAR-OLD man’s “amateurish” attempt to steal a television from Harvey Norman landed before Gympie Magistrates Court this week on several charges.

Just before 1am on November 24 last year, Noosa Heads police arrested Luke William Morrow for trespassing on property owner by Harvey Norman Noosaville and stealing a television.

Morrow told police he climbed under a chainwire mesh fence and took the television which he thought was being thrown away.

Police found the television stashed a short distance from the store, and Morrow, who was on a motorbike, said he had hid it and planned to come back for it at a later date.

Police searched Morrow’s belongings and found two clip seal bags, one with under 1g of meth and one with under 1g of marijuana.

Morrow was charged with stealing, trespassing and one count each of possession methylamphetamines and marijuana.

At 10:30am on December 31, Gympie police attended Morrow’s mother’s house, looking for him in relation to another matter, and while searching the house they found a bong and marijuana seeds and plant matter in clip seal bags.

Morrow told police he had been collecting the seeds more than two years and had planned to grow them.

While continuing their search, police found three small marijuana plants in pots outside, which Morrow said he had planted the week before.

Morrow was charged with possessing a water pipe used in connection with smoking a dangerous drug, and with unlawfully producing marijuana between December 15 and January 1.

He was also charged with contravening a direction or requirement to attend Gympie Police Station, breaching bail between December 21 and January 8, and another count of marijuana possession from February 24.

Morrow pleaded guilty to all the charges in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Defence lawyer Chris Anderson said Morrow was working for himself and had taken up drugs after a bad break-up a few years ago.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Morrow he needed to do something about his drug use, as prior to that he had seemed to be living a “good and honest life.”

Morrow was sentenced to six months jail, with immediate parole.