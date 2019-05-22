$390k project will create Gympie region jobs, says council

THE Gympie region will see more jobs, increased liveability and a stronger local economy with the approval of $390,180 towards a priority local infrastructure project.

Upgrades to the Imbil sewage treatment plant to improve efficiency and reliability, are made possible through the Queensland Government's more than $58.5 million 2019-21 Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe congratulated the Gympie Regional Council on its successful project.

"I applaud the council and its initiative in recognising the need for this project as well as securing the funding to help deliver it,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

"This Government has committed to creating employment opportunities and LGGSP funded projects across the State will do just that.

"Upgrading or building new infrastructure has an immediate positive impact on the liveability of a town or city.

"This can have fantastic spin-offs such as creating jobs, retaining and growing a population base and generating business confidence to invest locally.”

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran welcomed the funding.

"The program is all about benefitting the community and this funding means priority infrastructure projects will be delivered faster,” Cr Curran said.

"It is a great example of the two levels of government working together for the local community.”

The $58.56 million 2019-21 Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program is designed to provide funding assistance to support Local Governments to deliver priority infrastructure and essential services that meet the identified needs of their communities.

The Local Government and Grants and Subsidies Program projects must be completed by 30 June 2021.

For more information: http://www.dlgrma.qld.gov.au/lggsp