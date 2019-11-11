Menu
Big day at Gympie court today as 39 people face charges.
News

39 people to face Gympie court today

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
11th Nov 2019 8:59 AM
THE following people will face Gympie Magistrates Court today, Monday November 11, 2019:

  • Beadman-Sweeney, Pauline, Mrs
  • Beck, Maree Ann, Miss
  • Bodycote, Rodney Mark
  • Bruton, Luke Daniel
  • Bunk, Kylee Samone, Mrs
  • Bunt, Alan Neville, Mr
  • Caulfield, Nathan John
  • De’Martini, Jenna Lee
  • Doolan, Phillip Leonard, Mr
  • Druce, Charley John, Mr
  • Dyhrberg, Trent Edward, Mr
  • Fyfe, Tyson Arthur Clive, Mr
  • Gibbs, Carrine June
  • Gook, Tania Lee
  • Grant, Michael Lee, Mr
  • Hames, Tallen Steven
  • Hazelgrove, Cody Steven, Mr
  • Hiddins, John Alexander
  • Hogg, Andrew William
  • Isaacs-Washington, Jaylee Alana
  • Lagosha, Kaitlin Lee, Miss
  • Lovett, Trent Kenneth, Mr
  • Manson, Mary-Ann Catherine Louise
  • Mccombes, William Kevin
  • Mcewan, Terry Maxwell, Mr
  • Middleton, William Charles
  • Moulden, Anthony Mark
  • Nicholson, Jordan Bradley
  • O’Toole, Steevie-Lee, Miss
  • Preitz, Amber Leeanne
  • Price, Michaela Tilitha
  • Radley, Mark Robert
  • Thrash, Ivan, Mr
  • Vale, Ian John
  • Waters, Cameron Michael, Mr
  • West, David Eric, Mr
  • Whatley, Shyanne Maree
gympie court gympie crime law list magistrates court
