39 people to face Gympie court today
THE following people will face Gympie Magistrates Court today, Monday November 11, 2019:
- Beadman-Sweeney, Pauline, Mrs
- Beck, Maree Ann, Miss
- Bodycote, Rodney Mark
- Bruton, Luke Daniel
- Bunk, Kylee Samone, Mrs
- Bunt, Alan Neville, Mr
- Caulfield, Nathan John
- De’Martini, Jenna Lee
- Doolan, Phillip Leonard, Mr
- Druce, Charley John, Mr
- Dyhrberg, Trent Edward, Mr
- Fyfe, Tyson Arthur Clive, Mr
- Gibbs, Carrine June
- Gook, Tania Lee
- Grant, Michael Lee, Mr
- Hames, Tallen Steven
- Hazelgrove, Cody Steven, Mr
- Hiddins, John Alexander
- Hogg, Andrew William
- Isaacs-Washington, Jaylee Alana
- Lagosha, Kaitlin Lee, Miss
- Lovett, Trent Kenneth, Mr
- Manson, Mary-Ann Catherine Louise
- Mccombes, William Kevin
- Mcewan, Terry Maxwell, Mr
- Middleton, William Charles
- Moulden, Anthony Mark
- Nicholson, Jordan Bradley
- O’Toole, Steevie-Lee, Miss
- Preitz, Amber Leeanne
- Price, Michaela Tilitha
- Radley, Mark Robert
- Thrash, Ivan, Mr
- Vale, Ian John
- Waters, Cameron Michael, Mr
- West, David Eric, Mr
- Whatley, Shyanne Maree