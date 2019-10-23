Murder investigation launched after 39 bodies found in truck

39 bodies have been found in a grisly scene in the UK. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark

39 bodies have been found in a grisly scene in the UK. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark

Police in Britain have launched a murder investigation after 39 people were found dead in a truck in Essex.

Police were called to the scene around 1:40am on Wednesday morning following the discovery of a truck container filled with people at Waterglade Industrial Park.

Emergency services arrived but all 39 were pronounced dead at the scene. Early reports suggest it includes 38 adults and one teenager.

A 25-year-old-man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said: "This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened.

"We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process.

"We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday 19 October and we are working closely with our partners to investigate.

"We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue. I appreciate this cordon is going to disrupt the activity of local businesses in the area and we will work to ensure that disruption is kept as short as possible. We are working with Thurrock Council to mitigate against any impact our investigation scene will have locally."