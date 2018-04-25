39 jobs going in Gympie and surrounds now

These companies and more are hiring in the Gympie region.

These companies and more are hiring in the Gympie region. Contributed

**PLEASE NOTE: These jobs have been advertised in the past seven days and were listed as open at the time of publication.

GYMPIE

1. Casual retail assistant, Lowes

We are seeking enthusiastic individuals who have had previous experience in retail or hospitality.

You will be flexible to work weekdays, weekends and late night trading, be highly motivated with initiative and looking for career progression. You will need to be passionate about providing outstanding customer service to our valued customers and posses an honest down to earth sense of humour.

APPLY HERE

2. Casual retail assistant, Spendless Shoes

Indulge in your passion for fashion!

Join Australia's most successful footwear retailer

Approx. 6-9 hrs. per week, including weekends

Fun, fast paced and diverse role!

Staff discount available

This is a great opportunity for a results-orientated and "hands-on" person looking to join a fast-growing company.

APPLY HERE

3. Phone Book Distribution, Gympie

Between $0.30c to $0.45c per book delivered

We are looking for Community Groups and teams of 2 or more to participate in phone book distribution.

This is a great way to earn money whilst exploring and staying fit. All that it takes is a vehicle (must have own vehicle), a current drivers licence and working rights within Australia!

APPLY HERE

Earn money by distributing phone books. Kevin Farmer

4. Bagging Operator, large food manufacturer, Gympie

This role would suit a focused individual who is ready to roll up their sleeves and be willing to work hard.

This is a casual position, offering up to 38 hours per week on day shift. The roster is subject to change in accordance to seasonal demand, you must also be available to work evening shifts when needed. Regular communication must be maintained with the Manager regarding rosters.

APPLY HERE

5. Junior employee with cattle showing experience

Junior employee with cattle showing experience required by Kandanga Valley Charolais and Charbray Stud for 3-4 weeks work.

Immediate start and successful applicant will be part of a team at Beef 2018 in Rockhampton.

Board and lodgings included.

APPLY HERE

6. Mature Tiling apprentice/labourer, Gympie

I am currently looking for mature tiling apprentice/ labourer from Sunshine Coast, Noosa & Gympie area.

Must be local with some experience in tiling with own tools, vehicle and ABN.

With can do and motivated attitude welcomed. Please text by gumtree with brief introduction of yourself and leave contact number.

APPLY HERE

7. MR Driver/ Experienced Offsider, Furniture Removals

Gympie

We are looking for an Offsider / Truck Driver with an enthusiastic and optimistic attitude to join our growing friendly team in a casual position with Gympie Removals. You will require good communication skills and must be well presented as you will be representing our business and dealing with valued customers on a daily basis.

APPLY HERE

Hiring now Contributed

8. Wait staff and kitchen hand, Gympie

Looking wait staff and kitchen hand in Indian Restaurant Gympie.

APPLY HERE

9. Night Receptionist, Gympie

Gympie RSL club is searching for our newest customer service superstar!

Handling night Reception and coming into our busier season, our newest team member will have previous experience in a reception role, attention to detail, excellent phone and service manner, and ability to prioritise and work autonomously.

APPLY HERE

10. Forestry Labourer, Gympie

I have two forestry labouring positions available.

I would prefer experienced workers however would consider a suitable local person. Tasks include tree planting, pruning, brush cutting, fire activities.

Work is located at various locations in the Mary Valley area. Budget accommodation available.

APPLY HERE

11. Casual Warehouse Assistant

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

Looking for an enthusiastic warehouse assistant who would thrive under pressure to get orders picked and despatched in very short time frames.

Casual Role Monday - Friday (no weekends)

Immediate Start

APPLY HERE

12. Customer service officer, Gympie Regional Council, multiple positions

Remuneration: Casual hourly rate commencing at $39.49 plus superannuation

Council currently has multiple casual vacancies within our Customer Contact Section.

Our customer contact section is responsible for providing support to Council by providing high quality and professional customer service experiences through answering inbound customer enquiries and providing exceptional customer service to both internal and external customers.

APPLY HERE

13. Information Technology Officer, Complete Staff Solutions

Contract/Temp job, Gympie

Experienced Information Technology Officer required for government client in Gympie region earning $25 - $29.99 per hour.

APPLY HERE

14. Registered Nurses, HealtheCare Australia

Part Time job, Gympie

Friendly supportive work environment

Experienced Registered Nurses for Acute Medical/Surgical Ward

APPLY HERE

15. After school carer, St Patrick's Primary School

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

St Patrick's OSHC is a 30 place service & is an integral part of the school & parish community providing after school & vacation care.

Help support and enrich the lives of children and families

Work with a professional not-for-profit provider

Opportunities for personal and professional development

APPLY HERE

16. Labourer (Parks and Gardens), Complete Staff Solutions

Contract/Temp job, Gympie

Experienced Parks and Gardens Labourer required for government client in Gympie region

$25 - $29.99 per hour

APPLY HERE

17. Qualified Hairdresser, Hair By Hampton

Full Time job, Gympie

Are you a passionate and talented senior stylist? We have a fantastic opportunity for you to grow your career within our amazing boutique salon.

APPLY HERE

18. Administration & Reception, Real estate agency

Full Time job, Gympie

We have an integral position available within our dynamic team, pivoting between working with our clients, sales team and management.

$52,000 - $75,000

Modern office environment equipped with leading edge technology

Values based culture focused on personal and professional development

Remuneration package will be reflective of your experience

APPLY HERE

These companies are looking for employees in Gympie. Contributed

19. New Car Sales Consultant, Madills Gympie

Full Time job, Gympie

We currently have an opportunity for a self motivated, professional, full-time Sales Consultant in our Gympie dealership.

APPLY HERE

20. RN's for Community shifts, RNS Nursing

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

RNS Nursing is one of Australia's leading nursing agencies - join us to work the shifts that you want to work.

You Take Control

You Choose Your Shifts

You Decide

APPLY HERE

21. Assistants in Nursing/Personal Carers, RNS Nursing

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

RNS Nursing is one of Australia's leading nursing agencies - join us to work the shifts that you want to work.

You Take Control

You Choose Your Shifts

You Decide

APPLY HERE

22. Registered Nurse, Grevillea Gardens Aged Care Facility

Part time, Permanent, Gympie

Your role will provide holistic care to our clients that will enhance and promote their quality of life.

This includes assessment, medication, wound and continence management, catheter care, palliative care and consulting with internal and external services to provide clinical solutions. You will also provide leadership and support to our team.

APPLY HERE

23. Mystery Shopper, Gympie

We are a Mystery Shopping company based in Melbourne and looking for new shoppers around Australia to join our team in Gympie.

What is it? Mystery Shopping involves going into a store and reporting the details of the shopping experience. We provide guidelines and a survey advising what to enquire about (or purchase if required) and what to assess. Mystery Shoppers check out the service, products and cleanliness of the store and then submit the results online via an online survey.

APPLY: Visit www.therealisegroup.com.au and click "Join Our Team”.

24. Massage Therapist, Blissima Bodyworks

Blissima Bodyworks is a new and exciting Health Hub for the Greater Gympie region. Located in the heart of Mary St Gympie, we celebrated our Grand Opening just last month - since this time our customer base is taking off rapidly.

We are looking for a Massage Therapist to be available 9- 5 Tuesday to Saturday . You do not need to have formal qualifications in massage but you must have a natural know-how for massage, and a willingness and a passion to be trained to learn to be among the best.

APPLY HERE

25. Senior Officer, Gympie Regional Council

RMPC and Projects (Term 12 months)

An exciting opportunity exists for an enthusiastic and experienced professional to join our Road Maintenance Performance Contracts (RMPC) Team within the Infrastructure Services Directorate.

This role is required to provide technical advice and assistance in relation to RMPC and professional contract administration and project support.

APPLY HERE

26. Senior Planning Engineer, Gympie Regional Council

(READVERTISED POSITION)

This role is ideal for an experienced qualified Engineer who thrives in an innovative and challenging environment. Your experience in the water industry within a planning environment will assist you in bringing our visions to light.

Your focus will be to ensure that planning projects match the Water Business Unit's Strategic priorities and programs. Your excellent report writing skills and attention to detail will be invaluable, as you partner with other areas of the business to influence outcomes and provide advice and guidance.

APPLY HERE

Gympie Radiology. Jason Smith Photography

27. Sonographer, Gympie Radiology

An exciting opportunity exists for an experienced, highly organised professional. Work in an exciting new facility, independently owned offering a complete range of imaging services.

APPLY HERE

28. Nanny, Gympie

I am searching for the perfect nanny to take care of two children. Experience and references are a plus. Please send me a message to discuss this job further.

APPLY HERE

IMBIL

29. Ginger picker and packer, Imbil

We require one ginger picker and one ginger packer in Imbil.

Work will commence immediately and is expected to last up to 7 months. Accommodation and Transport required.

APPLY: Contact the National Harvest Labour Information Service on 1800 062 332.

TIN CAN BAY

30. Tree planting, Tin Can Bay

Silviculture Solutions Australia, Is seeking extremely fit and motivated individuals to join there tree planting team.

The season commences on the April and runs through until August. We will be working from 3 different locations Tin Can bay QLD, Mid North Coast NSW, Myrtleford Vic.

Transport will be provided to each location.

APPLY HERE

31. General Practitioner

We are a GP owned Practice. We have two clinics, our main one located in Tin Can Bay, the second located in Rainbow Beach.

We currently have over 7,000 patients that we care for and are looking for a General Practitioner to join our team to help assist our community in providing the level of care they deserve.

APPLY HERE

Epic Ocean Adventures is hiring. Contributed

RAINBOW BEACH

32. Surf Shop / Bookings Assistant, Rainbow Beach

Our Epic sales/bookings team is currently looking for an awesome new team member to add to our company!

We're an outdoors tour operator based in Rainbow Beach, specializing in 4WD kayak and surf adventures to our remote paradise Double Island Point.

We're all about the ocean, wildlife and adventuring and love sharing our passion with our large variety of customers.

APPLY HERE

COOROY

33. Customer Service Officer, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Part time, Cooroy

Career progression, extensive training, staff discounts and more!

Customer conversations, transactions and cross-selling products

Socially, ethically and community-orientated banking

APPLY HERE

34. Supply Chain Officer, James Hardie

Full time, Cooroy

We are seeking a hands-on and driven Supply Chain Officer to join our team at James Hardie Systems, Cooroy.

The primary purpose of this role is to drive James Hardie Systems competitive position by ensuring safety, efficiency and reliability in providing services to customers, both internally and externally.

Our goal is to enhance our customer experience and to focus on delivering a leading permanent form work system across the Australian market.

APPLY HERE

35. Bookkeeper, Cooroy Engineering

Full time, Cooroy

Busy, family owned general engineering business requires a full time person very experienced in MYOB.

Reporting directly to the owners/director, the duties include:

accounts payable/receivable

payroll/superannuation

bank reconciliations

APPLY HERE

36. Draftsperson, Cooroy Engineering

Full time, Cooroy

Cooroy Engineering specialises in structural engineering and metalwork. This longstanding family run business has workshops in Cooroy and Caloundra.

This is a varied role which includes drafting, onsite measuring, client liason, project management and liason with workshop staff.

APPLY HERE

SEXTON

37. Qualified Arborist

Full time, Sexton

A tree company based west of Gympie is looking for a suitably qualified arborist.

To be successful in this role you will need to be highly motivated, able to work well as a team member, and follow instruction and direction from Supervisor.

A minimum Certificate III in Arboriculture or equivalent qualification is a must.

APPLY HERE

Kenilworth Dairies LEEROY TODD

KENILWORTH

38. Merchandiser, Kenilworth Dairies

Full time, Kenilworth

WE are the makers of cheese, yoghurt, mousse and ice-cream. We have a great team with 40+ staff and retail our products in all major retailers and independent stores across Australia.

You will need to be able to make bookings and forward plan, use social media - location of tasting and work closely with Management of the Majors & Independents retail stores

APPLY HERE

FRASER ISLAND

39. Weddings and Events Coordinator, Kingfisher Bay Resort

Full time job, Fraser Island

We are seeking an experienced Wedding and Events Coordinator. Resort. Fraser Island. Relocation. Conference, Management

APPLY HERE