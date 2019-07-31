39 Gympie roads to be upgraded, repaired in the next 14 days

BIG FIX: Gympie council workers will have a busy fortnight of road upgrades and repairs.

BIG FIX: Gympie council workers will have a busy fortnight of road upgrades and repairs. Renee Albrecht

Gympie Regional Council crews have a busy fortnight ahead, working around the region on a number of major projects and maintenance activities.

Maintenance activity

Town road maintenance:

Drummond Drive

Oak Street

Grabs Lane

Pollock Lane

Venardos Drive

Pronger Parade

Rural road maintenance:

Gympie Connection Road

Old Bruce Highway

Hood Road

Glenbar Road

Munna Miva Road

Kabunga Road

Burnett Highway

Munro Street

Wittenberg Road

Deep Creek Bridge in Gympie, when it was under construction. Renee Albrecht

Bridge maintenance:

Doyle's Bridge

Slashing:

East Deep Creek Area

Mary Valley Area

Kia Ora Area

Brooweena Woolooga Road

Grading:

Kilcoy-Murgon Road

Boonimba Road

Holznagel Road

Johnson Road

Fleming Road

Jenkins Road

Fosters Lane

Marsden Street

Barsby Road

Tunnel Road

Melawondi Road

Ernst Road

Sterling Road

Happy Valley Road

Ironstone Creek Road

Peacons Pocket Road

Meads Road

Gresham Road

Kinen Lane

Radtke Road

Mullins Creek Road

The council will conduct works on a number of roads. Contributed

Asphalt pavement repairs:

Bauple-Woolooga Road

Kilkivan Tansey Road

Gympie Connection Road

Tin Can Bay Road

River Road

Cedar Pocket Road

Woodhill Road

Construction works:

Work on the Mellor St beautification project continues in Gympie. Donna Jones

Mellor Street:

The works involve the renewal of the existing kerb and channel, footpath, planting of new street trees and associated landscape works. Over the next fortnight landscaping and asphalt

works will continue. New line marking and signage will be added.

River to Rail Trail:

The works include construction of gravel walking trails, concrete pathways, hardwood timber stairs, landscaping and concrete pathway from One Mile Ovals to the Aquatic and Recreation Centre car park.

During the next two weeks, concrete pathway construction will continue along Brisbane Road to One Mile amenities.

Open drain works, Lambert Hyne Drive, Imbil:

This project includes scour protection works in the open drain off Lambert Hyne Drive. Clearing and excavation works have commenced.

Yorkdale Lane, Jones Hill:

The works are located on Yorkdale Lane, off Heilbronn Road. Works involve bitumen sealing the existing gravel road with a truck turnaround, removal of an existing pathway, installation of kerb, concrete pathway and a handrail. It is estimated this project will be complete by August, 23, 2019.