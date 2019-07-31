Menu
BIG FIX: Gympie council workers will have a busy fortnight of road upgrades and repairs.
News

39 Gympie roads to be upgraded, repaired in the next 14 days

Frances Klein
by
31st Jul 2019 9:45 AM
Gympie Regional Council crews have a busy fortnight ahead, working around the region on a number of major projects and maintenance activities.

Maintenance activity

Town road maintenance:

  • Drummond Drive
  • Oak Street
  • Grabs Lane
  • Pollock Lane
  • Venardos Drive
  • Pronger Parade

Rural road maintenance:

  • Gympie Connection Road
  • Old Bruce Highway
  • Hood Road
  • Glenbar Road
  • Munna Miva Road
  • Kabunga Road
  • Burnett Highway
  • Munro Street
  • Wittenberg Road

Deep Creek Bridge in Gympie, when it was under construction.
Bridge maintenance:

  • Doyle's Bridge

Slashing:

  • East Deep Creek Area
  • Mary Valley Area
  • Kia Ora Area
  • Brooweena Woolooga Road

Grading:

  • Kilcoy-Murgon Road
  • Boonimba Road
  • Holznagel Road
  • Johnson Road
  • Fleming Road
  • Jenkins Road
  • Fosters Lane
  • Marsden Street
  • Barsby Road
  • Tunnel Road
  • Melawondi Road
  • Ernst Road
  • Sterling Road
  • Happy Valley Road
  • Ironstone Creek Road
  • Peacons Pocket Road
  • Meads Road
  • Gresham Road
  • Kinen Lane
  • Radtke Road
  • Mullins Creek Road

The council will conduct works on a number of roads.
Asphalt pavement repairs:

  • Bauple-Woolooga Road
  • Kilkivan Tansey Road
  • Gympie Connection Road
  • Tin Can Bay Road
  • River Road
  • Cedar Pocket Road
  • Woodhill Road

Construction works:

Work on the Mellor St beautification project continues in Gympie.
Mellor Street:

The works involve the renewal of the existing kerb and channel, footpath, planting of new street trees and associated landscape works. Over the next fortnight landscaping and asphalt

works will continue. New line marking and signage will be added.

River to Rail Trail:

The works include construction of gravel walking trails, concrete pathways, hardwood timber stairs, landscaping and concrete pathway from One Mile Ovals to the Aquatic and Recreation Centre car park.

During the next two weeks, concrete pathway construction will continue along Brisbane Road to One Mile amenities.

Open drain works, Lambert Hyne Drive, Imbil:

This project includes scour protection works in the open drain off Lambert Hyne Drive. Clearing and excavation works have commenced.

Yorkdale Lane, Jones Hill:

The works are located on Yorkdale Lane, off Heilbronn Road. Works involve bitumen sealing the existing gravel road with a truck turnaround, removal of an existing pathway, installation of kerb, concrete pathway and a handrail. It is estimated this project will be complete by August, 23, 2019.

Gympie Times

