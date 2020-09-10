38yo career thief stuffed Bundy Rum down his pants

The man’s theft from a BWS has cost him $128 and put him under threat of jail. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steven Saphore

SWIPING beer and rum from a Caloundra bottle shop has cost a Tin Can Bay man $128 and left him with the threat of jail hanging over his head.

About 5.30pm on March 8, this year Adrian Roland Birrell walked into the Caloundra BWS with another man.

After walking around the shop the 38-year-old Birrell grabbed a bottle of Bundaberg Rum while the other man took down a bottle of Jim Beam.

They then stuffed the bottles down the front of their pants and left.

A week later, Birrell returned to the store just before midday.

He was challenged by staff and told he was banned.

Adrian Roland Birrell pleaded guilt to two stealing charges in Gympie Magistrates Court.

In response, he picked up a case of Corona beer and walked back out the door.

Gympie Magistrates Court heard when police caught up with him he asked if there was any footage; when they said yes, he asked if he could pay.

Birrell, self-represented, pleaded guilty to the two stealing charges and told the court his behaviour at the time was "uncalled for".

He said he had been homeless "for a bit" and "that was my first time stealing alcohol".

However, Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted it was not actually the first time Birrell had stolen anything; his record included stealing charges from 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019.

"Is that what you do when you fall on hard times?" Mr Callaghan said.

"It seems the fines don't deter you."

Instead he sentenced Birrell to seven days jail, suspended for six months, and ordered he pay $128 in compensation to SPER.