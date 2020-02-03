Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

38C then ‘rain everyday until Sunday’

Arthur Gorrie
3rd Feb 2020 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCORCHING conditions across Gympie region today are expected to change dramatically overnight, delivering a mildly warm and wet week, with significant chances of rain every day through to Sunday.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts dry, oven-like conditions across the region today with sunny conditions and temperatures expected to reach 38C.

But that is forecast to give way to cloudy conditions, with an 80 per cent chance of showers and a possible storm tomorrow, with temperatures ranging from 23C to 33C.

The region can expect a continuing trend to lower temperatures on Wednesday (21C to 29C), with an 80 per cent chance of showers.

A similar temperature range and a shower or two is the forecast for Thursday.

Friday is predicted to bring temperatures from 21C to 31C, with a shower or two.

And that is also the general picture for the weekend, with a shower or two predicted for both days and temperatures ranging from 22C to 30C on Saturday and 22C to 29C on Sunday.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car rolls in peak-hour hinterland smash

        premium_icon Car rolls in peak-hour hinterland smash

        News One person has been injured after a two-vehicle crash at Cooroy this morning, where one car rolled.

        • 3rd Feb 2020 9:23 AM
        4 crashes, 1 fire and a surf rescue in hectic Gympie weekend

        premium_icon 4 crashes, 1 fire and a surf rescue in hectic Gympie weekend

        News Two people trapped in a serious crash was just one of four crashes paramedics were...

        Named: 50 people to appear in two Gympie courts today

        premium_icon Named: 50 people to appear in two Gympie courts today

        News Every court sitting day, a number of people are expected to appear in Gympie...

        Dramatic Bruce Highway arrest after land, air pursuit

        premium_icon Dramatic Bruce Highway arrest after land, air pursuit

        Crime Man allegedly beat another with baseball bat before wild drive