$385k blowout for proposed Curra Hall

COMMUNITY HUB: An artist's impression of the proposed Curra Hall to be built with council and state government funds.

CURRA'S community hall is going ahead, but at a much higher cost than hoped after a $385,000 blowout in the cost of the project.

Originally expected to cost the council $715,000, Gympie Regional Council was asked at this week's meeting to approve the request for more funding or the project would have to be cancelled.

The council was told the blowout was because the external surveyor had made "a number of incorrect assumptions”.

While they voted unanimously to approve the money, councillors were unhappy to be presented with the report, because of the significant cost rise and the reality that cancelling the project "would reflect poorly on council's reputation with both the State Government and the Curra community”.

The State government approved $399,000 towards the hall's construction in February.

Councillor Mark McDonald said the mistake had put the council in a "bit of a spot”.

"I think we're being squeezed by someone who has made a major stuff-up,” he said.

Cr James Cochrane also questioned how the blowout had happened, asking "it's not that he misread the market, he just didn't know it at all?”.

He said he would have been happy to support the extra amount had it been delivered in the initial assessment, but was frustrated by the mistake.

"It feels like a slap in the face and a bit hard to swallow,” he said.

Cr Glen Hartwig was also concerned by the error and "wrestled” with the request, but ultimately thought the project was "important for the long term”.

Admitting the blowout was frustrating, Mayor Mick Curran said what the council would ultimately be spending was the same as the initial forecasts before state funding was granted.

Overall, the project is expected to cost $1.1 million, with the extra money coming from surplus, not reserves.