380 JOBS: Major project starts in booming suburb

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey and Federal Member for Fairfax Ted O'Brien look over the Maroochydore and Mons roads interchange projects. Photo: Matty Holdsworth

Work is underway at the Sunshine Coast's next major infrastructure upgrade, which is tipped to create almost 400 local jobs and ease traffic woes in a booming suburb.

The Maroochydore and Mons roads interchanges project, jointly funded by the Federal and State governments to the tune of $300 million, has begun at Forest Glen.

Federal Member for Fairfax Ted O'Brien met with Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey to celebrate the milestone with the turning of the sod on Tuesday morning.

The project means motorists will be able to travel between the busy interchanges without having to use the Bruce Highway, thus separating local traffic and highway traffic to avoid logjams.

Forest Glen upgrades: Member for Fairfax Ted O'Brien celebrating a major milestone with the turning of the sod at the Maroochydore and Mons roads interchange project. Video: Matty Holdsworth

Mr O'Brien said it was an "enormous" piece of work that would be a major boost to a "booming" area, building confidence in the community in a post-pandemic world.

He said the first priority was to ensure the two bridges over the nearby Eudlo Cr were constructed ahead of the wet season next year.

"Those bridges and the eastbound service road will be the primary focus," Mr O'Brien said.

"Later in July, weather permitting, we should see work around the Chevallum roundabout begin and by October the eastbound bridge at the Maroochy interchange.

"Once that starts there might be some inconvenience to transport, but we ask for patience."

Mr O'Brien said once the project was completed it would help solve some major congestion woes in the growing suburb.

"It's about separating local traffic from highway traffic," he said.

"It will ensure safety and ensure we are getting ahead of congestion issues.

"Many mums and dads whose children attend Sunshine Coast Grammar will be familiar with the backlog, this of course will create a new entrance and ease up traffic around this area of Forest Glen which is really starting to boom."

Mr Bailey said securing hundreds of jobs was crucial to the Coast's plan for economic recovery this side of the global pandemic.

He said the project would create 382 jobs and would aim to be completed by late 2022, weather permitting, with work happening around the clock.

"Thousands of families and businesses rely on this stretch of highway daily, which is why we're building a new, four-lane, eastbound bridge at Maroochydore Rd interchange and adding two new service roads either side of the Bruce (Highway)," Mr Bailey said.

"No doubt there will be some patience needed. But short-term pain for medium to long-term gain … we believe the trade off is needed.

"The population is growing really strong, so we are pleased to see this moving."