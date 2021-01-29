38 reasons 2021 will be amazing for the Gympie region

The most recent Real Estate Institute of Queensland Market Monitor report has revealed the annual median sale price for houses in Gympie on half an acre or less is now $315,000 - that’s a rise of $20,000 between September and December 2020.

‘Rising stars’ of the Gympie real estate scene



Gympie property is booming, make no mistake, and we intend to keep our readers as up-to-date on this exciting development as possible, with weekly real estate stories and what is selling and where, and what people are getting for their properties. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

Industrial space growing on the Cooloola Coast

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription and go in the draw to win $20,000

Aerial view of clearing works near Gympie for the final section of the Cooroy to Curra Bruce Highway Bypass.

Helping this influx of new residents is construction of the billion dollar Gympie Bypass which is already dramatically changing the landscape while it generates 1500 jobs on its trajectory to a 2024 completion. This is another exciting project we will keep our readers completely up to date with.

FIRST LOOK: Dramatic aerial shots reveal Gympie Bypass progress

29 jobs going in the Gympie region

There is plenty to be grateful and excited about in our little corner of the world. We missed out on our Show last year and our Muster - but they will both be back with avengence this year.

MUSTER 2021: Aussie country royalty to descend on Amamoor State Forest

The 10 cheapest properties sold in Gympie last year

School is back and James Nash is full to overflowing, while one of our private schools has been approved to carry out a huge expansion of its facilities and classrooms this year. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Victory College Gympie expansion

Is it time to start seriously asking the question: does Gympie need another high school? Land is gazetted in the town plan for one on the Southside, but just how far away is that? C

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON WHAT’S PLANNED FOR THE SOUTHSIDE

The Gympie council has had lift-off on the year and has dived in headfirst to the quandary of what to do about the problem of sewering the Southside, where resident have long been promised they will get sewerage.

READ MORE: Will work ever resume on the Southside sewerage project?

That is looking quite uncertain now and I know some residents will not be impressed that their neighbours across the road were give free sewerage while they appear to have missed out. The program may well pick up again next year or the year after, but it looks unlikely that the free deal will return.

COURT: 2 young men walk free after sickening bashing in the Gympie CBD

As we head into the weekend and the end of the kids’ first week back at school, let’s hope the promise of 2021 lives up to the expectations. Have a great weekend. I’m off to a 50th birthday party where the theme is “F”. Should be a hoot.