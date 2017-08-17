38 jobs going in Gympie now

1. Seasonal Casual Retail Staff @ BCF

Temporary, Contract, Casual

AS A member of our dynamic retail team you will be actively involved in our success and play an important role in delivering exceptional experiences for our customers who are as passionate about Boating, Camping and Fishing as you are.

As a Seasonal Retail Team Member you will be required to work during our extended trade times including weekends, Christmas Eve and Boxing Day. Shifts will be determined in accordance with operational requirements and hours of each store.

Applications close September 1, 2017.

APPLY HERE

2. Chef @ Rainbow Beach restaurant

CHEF/COOK required for busy Italian cafe/restaurant. Must be a team play with a can do attitude. Experience in Italian cuisine preferred but not essential.

APPLY: 0428878375

3. Air conditioning/Refrigeration mechanic @ Coolmech

Full-time, Hourly Rate

WE ARE looking for someone to develop their air-conditioning/refrigeration skills and grow with our team.

Experience in light commercial, domestic airconditioning and refrigeration is essential.

The successful applicant will have:

Drivers Licence

Full Cert 3 Refrigeration Mechanics Licence

Excellent time management skills

Quality Workmanship

APPLY: Please forward resume to james@coolmech.com.au

4. Cleaner @ Tin Can Bay

A CASUAL cleaner is required for a position in Tin Can Bay.

Duties include vacuuming, dusting, mopping, emptying bins, etc. Must have prior experience and transport.

Qld Police Clearance will be required upon acceptance of position.

APPLY: Please e-mail resume to reception@achievecorporateservices.com.au or fax to 07 3393 0614.

5. Nursery Hand @ Glastonbury

WE ARE looking for a part time worker on a turf farm who can operate quad bike for irrigation, tractors for fertilizing the turf and mowing and who is physically fit to be able to lift turf roles by hand on and off the truck.

Further requirements:

Must have transport to come to work when needed

Must have a licence to drive small truck, also some mechanical or farming back ground, to drive tractor and farming equipment.

Cert 3 in rural operations would be good

APPLY HERE

6. Care manager @ Gympie

WE CURRENTLY hold a vacancy at SVCS Gympie for a Care Manager, who holds a Registered Nurse registration, to manage the clinical day to day operations of the campus and provide expertise and leadership.

SVCS Gympie has three self-contained homes that together provide low care accommodation services for 30 residents.

We are seeking a motivated, forward thinking, change agent to take up this key leadership position. It is important that you have extensive experience in management within the aged care setting and have a willingness to jump in and work on a wider range of projects.

As an employee we can offer you:

Enjoy flexible rostering, a friendly team environment with a great community care spirit, providing you with a healthy work/life balance.

Great rates of pay + penalties.

Variety of ongoing training opportunities.

Industry leading salary packaging.

APPLY HERE

7. MC Truck Driver @ Corbet's Group - Gympie QLD

Casual

WE HAVE various MC Truck Driving Positions within our growing business.

Must have previous MC experience (2 years)

Tippers

Walking Floors

Livestock

Must be able to work weekends as required and spend some time away.

Required experience: MC Licence: 2 years

Required licence or certification: MC

APPLY HERE

8. Junior CAD Draftsperson @ Gympie

THIS is a great opportunity for a Junior CAD Draftsperson to work for a successful family owned relocatable cabin and home manufacturer who are experiencing growth.

Key responsibilities will include:

Computer assisted drawings including production drawings when required

Facilitate the approvals process required for building construction work

Colour coordination to assist with drawings

Building and maintaining relationships with clients, sub-contractors and existing staff/owners

Maintain a healthy and safe environment using company OHS policies and procedures

APPLY: Please send Cover Letter and Resume in word format here.

9. Admin Clerk @ Harvey Norman, Gympie

Maternity leave contract, Part time 22hrs per week, plus additional hours as required

WE ARE seeking an enthusiastic customer service focused administration assistant to join the team at the Gympie store.

Our Administration Assistants have a good understanding of purchasing processes, general retail and bookkeeping operations and liaising with customers providing exceptional customer service.

What we require:

Excellent communication skills in both verbal and written English

To be highly organised and possess great time management skills

Enthusiasm and willingness to learn with a "can do" attitude

Have the ability to prioritise workload and meet deadlines

Have a great eye for detail

APPLY HERE

10. Personal Care worker @ RNS Nursing

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

NURSING Assistants needed for ongoing shifts in the Gympie area who have experience of working in the community.

Ongoing shifts offered

Competitive rates of pay

APPLY: Natasha on 54737911 or Natasha@rnsnursing.com.au

11. Registered Nurses @ RNS Nursing

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

REGISTERED nurses required for ongoing 2-4 hour shifts in the Gympie area.

Are you based in Gympie and want to supplement your current job with 2-4 hour shifts in the community?

Passionate about helping others and want to work in the community undertaking assessments and wound care?

Want to work for a leading nursing agency , receiving excellent rates of pay and a flexible lifestyle?

Then APPLY: Natasha on 54737911 or Natasha@rnsnursing.com.au

12. Hospitality Officer @ Blue Care

Part Time job, Gympie

BLUE Care is after a Hospitality Officer to join their team located at Gympie Grevillea Gardens Aged Care Facility.

Your role will be to support our service by providing safe, efficient and hygienic hospitality services. You will have a current QLD driver license, excellent attention to detail, a positive attitude, and great interpersonal and communication skills.

On offer is a range of fantastic discounts and benefits, including flexible working hours and salary packaging options which allows you to pay for your general living expenses tax-free.

APPLY HERE

13. Dispensary Technician @ Priceline

Full Time job, Gympie

WE ARE seeking an experienced Dispensary Technician to join our Priceline Pharmacy team in Gympie. This role is a permanent full time position and perfect for applicants that also love working on the shop floor with our customers. The successful applicant will also have great customer service and will also be flexible to work rotating weekends

Requirements:

Cert III in Community Pharmacy

Flexibility to work weekends

APPLY HERE

14. Casual Assistant Educator @ Early Learning Centre, Gympie South

Casual/Vacation job

WE ARE seeking dedicated professionals for casual Assisting Educator positions for our Early Learning Centre Gympie South.

As Assisting Educator, you will help with the preparation, implementation and evaluation of educational programs designed to bring out the children's best.

You will get:

Flexible hours

Exciting; Dynamic Environment / Work life balance

Excellent staff morale & Career Opportunities

APPLY HERE

15. Residence Coordinator @ 121 Care Inc

Full Time job, Gympie region

MAKE a difference in the Gympie region by coordinating quality supported accommodation services to people wanting to regain community involvement.

You will be responsible for the intake of residents, coordinating with health professionals and external agencies, staff recruitment and training, contractor management, administration, assisting residents with training and employment, facility maintenance, policies and procedures, workplace, health and safety, regular reporting and management of resident concerns.

Support people with mental health back into the community

Attractive salary packaging

About the business and the role

APPLY HERE

16. Skilled Labourers/Forklift operator @ Gympie

Full Time, Gympie

Long term potential

WE ARE currently seeking an experienced forklift operator for a full time factory labouring role based in Gympie.

The client manufactures a variety of masonry products at their local facility. To be considered for this role you must be physically fit and capable of heavy manual lifting due to the weight of these products. You will also be responsible for the safe and efficient operation of a forklift, so a current ticket minimum 24 months demonstrated experience is vital.

You will be required to:

Accurately Pick orders and load trucks

Keep yard tidy and organised

Safety conscious

Be a reliable team player

Must be willing to do manual labour

Enjoy a fast paced working environment

APPLY HERE

17. Animal Attendant @ RSPCA Gympie

Part Time job, Gympie

THIS is a part time position based at the Animal Care Centre in Gympie. There is the possibility for this to be extended for the right candidate. Working hours will be 12 hours per week and rostered across a seven day roster with weekend work will be required.

Animal-related formal study, particularly a Certificate in Veterinary Nursing, would be highly regarded, but is not essential.

APPLY HERE

18. Experienced Salesperson @ Gympie 4X4 Accessories

Full Time job, Gympie

A FANTASTIC opportunity exists for a highly motivated Sales/Accessory Specialist to join Gympie 4x4 Accessories. You will be responsible for servicing trade and retail clients with the ability to build strong business relationships.

To be considered for this opportunity, candidates must have:

Proven sales experience

Excellent customer service skills

An understanding of the 4WD market

Professional and articulate phone manner

Strong focus on meeting targets, and more

APPLY HERE

19. Trainee Recreational Vehicle Technician @ Green RV

This is a Full Time job, Gympie

THIS job at Green RV means you will ultimately be responsible for the quality and timeliness of repairs, the efficient undertaking of warranty work and the provision of upgrades.

Main duties include:

Maintain a clean and safe workspace and abide by workplace health and safety policies and procedures

Ensure correct RO numbers are used

Regularly report progress on each job and quickly communicate delays or concerns

Operate all equipment and tools in a safe and efficient way according to all relevant legislation, policies and procedures

Ensure tools and equipment are clean and safely stored away, and more

APPLY HERE

20. Motor Mechanic Wanted @ Statewide Forklift & Machinery Sales P/L

Full Time, Gympie

WE ARE a small family run material handling business looking for an experienced mechanic.

We require a trade qualified mechanic for a field service position and are willing to train from an automotive mechanic background.

Applicants must possess; current drivers licence; ability to liaise with customers, neat and tidy presentation, be hard working and have their own tools.

APPLY: sales@statewideforklift.com.au

21. Registered Nurses/ Endorsed Enrolled Nurses/ Patient Services Assistants @ Pulse Health

Full Time job, Gympie

GYMPIE Private Hospital is seeking experienced nurses and patient services assistants to work on a casual or part-time capacity

are available on a casual basis or for PPT contracts.

Essential Criteria:

Current registration with AHPRA for Nurses, Certificate III in Aged Care for Patient Service Assistants

A minimum of 1 year acute medical/ surgical experience

Demonstrated commitment to ongoing professional development

Excellent written & verbal communication and interpersonal skills.

Good time management & problem solving skills, and more

APPLY: conny.gerick@pulsehealth.net.au

22. Treatment Plant Operator @ LO-GO Appointments QLD

Contract/Temp job, Gympie

WE ARE seeking an experienced Treatment Plant Operator for a twelve month fixed term assignment with Gympie Regional Council.

Responsibilities:

Operate and maintain water and sewerage treatment plants in a safe and competent manner;

Ensure that all testing and reporting of results is undertaken for the relevant treatment plants;

Assist with monitoring treatment plant processes to ensure compliance with industry guidelines, regulatory standards and statutory requirements; and

Perform general plant cleaning duties and maintain machinery and infrastructure to meet necessary quality requirements.

APPLY: please email your resume to grace@logoapp.com.au or for more information contact LO-GO Appointments on (07) 5477 5433.

23. Qualified Panel Beater and Qualified Automotive Painter @ Cooloola Panel & Paint

Full Time job, Gympie

WE ARE seeking a Qualified Panel Beater and Spray Painter to join our friendly team in our busy Gympie workshop.

We offer:

Excellent working conditions

Regulated hours

Advancing skills and knowledge

Achieving a satisfactory life style

A clean, safe and family orientated workshop that strives to culture & motivate their staff to excel their abilities and personal satisfaction. You will become an integral part of a team environment ensuring a high standard in motor vehicle repairs.

APPLY: Kane Kelso - 0400 829 828 or (07) 5482 5111, or Yolanda Antonacci 0437 533 100

24. DFV Counselling & Community Development Positions @ Community Action Gympie

COMMUNITY Action has permanent positions available in the newly funded Gympie Region Domestic and Family Violence (DFV) Service. This is an exciting opportunity for suitably qualified individuals to join our team.

The service will provide counselling and support for people experiencing, or have experienced, DFV, and court support for people who have court proceedings before the Gympie Magistrates Court in relation to DFV.

We are looking for:

Counsellors

Court Support Workers

Children's Counsellor

Community Partnerships Facilitator

APPLY HERE

25. Company Truck driver - Gympie Based

COUNTRYWIDE Metals is a major steel supply business with an excellent industry reputation that has been cemented through our seamless application of customer service to both the domestic and commercial sector.

This is an exciting and challenging role, working between our four stores and customers. You need to be highly motivated, customer orientated, safety focused HC Driver for a long-term contract.

This position will cover a wide range of delivery areas especially in South East Queensland and Central Queensland.

Must have:

A "Safety First" attitude & conduct

Fit and Healthy

Unrestricted HC License and Forklift License

Exemplary Driving History

Proven organisational skills

Good knowledge of SE Queensland.

Friendly helpful manner

APPLY HERE

26. Draftsman @ Cavalier Engineering

COUNTRYWIDE Metals is a major steel supply business with an excellent industry reputation that has been cemented through our seamless application of customer service to both the domestic and commercial sector.

This is an exciting and challenging role, working in a fast paced engineering environment at our Cavalier Engineering site.

Main duties

Drafting workshop fabrication drawings ready for manufacture using AutoCAD 2016, or a similar program;

Producing AutoCAD drawings for clients as required to assist with sales;

Preparing bill of materials for manufacture;

Producing 3D models for quotations.

APPLY HERE

27. Junior @ Bevans Small Engine Repair Centre

BEVANS Small Engine Repair Centre Gympie are seeking a junior to join the team.

The job will include: Pick up and delivers , washing mowers, cleaning , chain sharping ,assembling new stock and equipment , answering phones , assisting the workshop and more.

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Must Be able to work and communicate with other staff and customers ,

Must have a drivers licence.

Must Be prompt, honest and reliable

APPLY: beveng@bigpond.com

28. Mystery Shoppers @ Tin Can Bay

WE ARE hiring Mystery Shoppers in Tin Can Bay.

All you need is:

Excellent attention to detail and information retention skills

Enthusiastic, well presented and reliable

High level communication, spelling and grammar skills

Intermediate computer skills and regular access to the Internet, printer and a mobile phone

A smartphone, iPad/tablet or digital camera

APPLY HERE

29. On Call Merchandiser @ Gympie

Part time position, Gympie

THIS is an opportunity for a casual merchandiser in Gympie. As an on call Merchandiser at CROSSMARK, you will be merchandising a wide range of products within grocery stores. This work is fast paced and physical where you will be moving and lifting the stock.

Hours are not guaranteed on a weekly basis, and will vary week to week depend on the needs of the business.

This is an exciting time to join our growing merchandising team.

The territory includes but is not limited to: Gympie

APPLY HERE

30. Pharmacist @ Gympie

FULL-TIME roles exist for pharmacists in Gympie with great salary on offer for the right candidates plus super, possible relocation and real career and ownership opportunity.

You must have:

Pharmacy Degree in Australia or overseas;

The applicant must be a registered pharmacist with AHPRA accreditation;

Minimum of 1 to 2 years of Pharmacist experience is essential;

A friendly, flexible, pleasant, quick and trustworthy work ethic;

Sound Customer Service skills;

Ability to work in a team environment;

Excellent communication skills.

APPLY HERE

31. Occupational Therapist - Gympie

WE ARE seeking a motivated Occupational Therapist to join our dedicated team, who enjoys working with the elderly, and who can manage a varied case load including:

Pain management,

Orthopaedic rehabilitation,

Neurological rehabilitation

Cardio respiratory patients.

We are always looking for Occupational Therapists who want to make a real difference in the quality of life of aged care residents.

APPLY HERE

32. Physiotherapist @ Gympie

THE Encara family is growing and we currently have a vacant position available for a Physiotherapist in Gympie.

We are seeking a motivated Physiotherapist to join our dedicated team, who enjoys working with the elderly, and who can manage a varied case load including:

Pain management,

Orthopaedic rehabilitation,

Neurological rehabilitation

Cardio respiratory patients.

APPLY HERE

33. Labourer/Operator - Road Asset Maintenance and Construction (L3)

MULTIPLE construction positions are available - one position is located at Kilkivan, up to three positions at Gympie in the region.

Job Description:

The purpose of this role is to support the council's direction by undertaking a range of labouring or plant operation tasks as part of a multi-disciplined team responsible for the construction and maintenance of Council's road infrastructure.

What we are looking for?

As Labourer/Operator, you could expect to be responsible for tasks such as:-

general labouring duties, and operating and maintaining light plant and equipment.

customer service delivery through our roads construction and maintenance works programs.

contributing to continuous improvement by identifying better ways to do our work.

Desirable for this role will be:

Knowledge and experience in road maintenance and construction work, including bitumen works, pipe laying and concreting would be an advantage.

APPLY HERE

34. Production Manager @ Gympie

DUE TO continuing growth within the business our client is seeking an experienced Production Manager to join their team. Reporting to the Managing Director you will be a self-starter who can work unsupervised and have the flexibility and willingness to perform a variety of tasks. You will be required to supervise and be responsible for the production and installation functions of the business

Key responsibilities will include but not limited to:

. Managing the construction process of all projects

. Coordinating multiple small projects at one time

. Managing direct labour and sub-contractors at the factory

. Building and maintaining relationships with clients, sub-contractors and existing staff/owners

. Maintaining a healthy and safe work environment using company OHS policies and procedures

. Cost tracking, planning and reporting to achieve best practice and efficient and timely production

APPLY HERE

35. Team member @ Pizza Hut

AS A Pizza Hut team member, you can be the smiling face that serves our customers or be behind the scenes in the preparation of our products, from making the dough to topping our pizzas.

You will need the ability to handle our fast paced working environment with positive energy and a willingness to work as part of a team.

We will give you the training you need to succeed on the job. You will learn new things, get recognized for your efforts and develop skills that will last a lifetime.

APPLY HERE

36. Pizza Hut - Driver

As A Pizza Hut driver, you are the smiling face that delivers our pizzas direct to the customer's door. You get to enjoy driving while listening to your own tunes and delivering great pizza.

Besides being a team player who enjoys working in a fast paced environment, you will need a smile, keen sense of direction and a reliable set of wheels.

We will give you the training you need to succeed on the job, and working with us will give you the flexibility to suit your lifestyle. Whether it's your first job, paying off your mortgage, or just for that extra cash, you get paid for being out on the road as well as being part of a team that gets recognized for their efforts.

APPLY HERE

37. Hungry Jack's crew member 2017

Wanting a career in the fast food industry? Put your application in here.

APPLY HERE

38. Positions @ Brooweena Sawmill

THE owners of Brooweena Sawmill are looking for job-seekers to work a 40hr, four day week.

Jobs available include a chainsaw operator, loaders driver, saw operator, docker man, timber stacker, crane driver, log truck driver, log skidder operator and excavator log dump operator.

An administration position is also vacant for a part time office worker among others.

Jobs open to men and women.

APPLY: Ben Hall Sr on 0409069718 or email benhall@bigpond.net.au.