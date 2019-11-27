38 drone shots reveal extent of region’s devastating dry

DRIEST AREAS: Aerial footage of Widgee with a photo of the windy Gympie Woolooga Road heading towards the state school, or the entrance of Widgee. This photo was taken yesterday, November 26. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

THE Gympie region is in for another hot day today but with the “promise” of possible showers and storms this afternoon and evening, it could well be worth it.

Meanwhile the endless dry continues to keep much of the region looking arid and barren, with dams quickly disappearing and a push on to have the entire council area drought declared.

Drone pilot Phil Coquerand has captured some of that barren landscape in a series of photos, with more photos to be run in tomorrow’s Gympie Times.

Gympie is expecting a maximum of about 36C today and a medium, or 60 per cent, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms may be severe.

Winds will be north to north-westerly 15 to 20km/h tending north to north-easterly 15 to 25km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late evening.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and a little cooler, with another chance of a thunderstorm inland in the afternoon and evening. Friday will be sunny and Saturday will be mostly sunny with a maximum of 34C.