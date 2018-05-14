3.7C...no wonder Gympie f-f-felt it!

SHOCK TEMP DROP: How it felt stepping outside on Saturday morning in Gympie.

WE knew it was coming, but the sudden drop in temperatures in Gympie over the Mother's Day weekend was still a shock.

Gympie shivered through its coldest weekend of the year so far, with the temperatures dropping to a biting 3.7C on Saturday morning - more than 10C below the morning temperatures we had leading up to it.

Sunday was slightly warmer with start of 7.2C and back down to a crisp 6.1C this morning, both still well below the average minimum temperature of 11C for this time of year.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jess Gardner said the cold burst was a result of a complex low pressure system in the Tasman Sea combined with a large high pressure system over the Bight.

The large mass of cold and dry air rolled in overnight Friday and swept across most of the state.

The good news for cold frogs is the low in the Tasman is expected to move away to the east with the high in the Bight extending a ridge up the coast, bringing the return of moisture in the air from Wednesday.

The biting temperatures will ease up this week as the region settles into expected May time weather with lows of 11C and highs of 24C.

But don't get too comfortable, the first burst that caught everyone by surprise on the weekend has now signalled the start of the cooler autumny-winter weather, the forecaster said.