372-tonne, 82-m long superload to drive through Melbourne

The superload will make its way through Melbourne to western Victoria.

A 372-TONNE, 82-metre-long Superload will make its way through Melbourne's suburbs tonight, heading to the Dundonnell Windfarm in Western Victoria.

The convoy is due to leave Glen Waverley around 10pm and will travel across four days to minimise disruptions.

For safety reasons there will be no viewing areas. We ask that drivers, pedestrians and cyclists keep well clear during transit for their safety, and the safety of our crews.

The Superload will be difficult to pass and delays are likely.

Roads impacted by the Superload tonight include: Ferntree Gully Road, Murrumbeena Road, North Road, Nepean Highway, Carlisle Street, Beaconsfield Parade, Normanby Road, Montague Street, Wurundjeri Way, Footscray Road, Somerville Road, Hyde Street, Francis Street and Cemetery Road.

On Thursday night, the convoy will travel from Footscray, along the Princes Freeway to Waurn Ponds.

The Friday night leg will follow the Princes Highway, diverting at times around Colac, to arrive at the rest stop between Boorcan and Noorat.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, crews will embark on the final leg. They are expected to arrive at the Windfarm in Dundonnell around 8am.

VicRoads crews will help get the Superload safely around corners by temporarily removing signage and lights, ensuring steel supports are placed over existing drainage and then putting everything back in place.

Drivers travelling at the same time as the Superload need to plan ahead, find an alternative route or allow more time.

For the latest traffic information around the state visit traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or download the VicTraffic app via your app store.

If you see any hazards on our roads, please report them to the VicRoads Traffic Management Centre on 13 11 70, open 24/7. In an emergency, call Triple Zero.

