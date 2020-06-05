37-year-old man to face court on animal neglect charges

Police have chaged a 37-year-old man for breaching of care the Animal Care and Protection Act. FILE PHOTO.

Police have chaged a 37-year-old man for breaching of care the Animal Care and Protection Act. FILE PHOTO.

Queensland Police and an RSPCA investigation officer on June 3 attended a home on McGregor Street, Goomeri after receiving multiple community reports of animals living in poor conditions.

Officers spoke with a 37-year-old Goomeri man over the reports and observed that multiple dogs were living in a confined space with little room to move around in and no access to water.

On advice from an RSPCA Inspector, Police charged the man for breaching duty of care under the Animal Care and Protection Act.

The man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on September 8, for the matter to be heard.

If you believe an animal is at risk, being poorly treated, neglected or abandoned, please report the matter to the RSPCA, HERE.