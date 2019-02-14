Menu
Brisbane Lions star Lewis Taylor, Ky Schulte, Kane Mathison, Jacob
Brisbane Lions star Lewis Taylor, Ky Schulte, Kane Mathison, Jacob "Lord Mayor" Osbourne and Lions skipper Dayne Zorko. Josh Preston
News

37 PHOTOS: Junior stars mix it with the Brisbane Lions

JOSH PRESTON
by
13th Feb 2019 6:56 PM
GYMPIE'S future footy stars were brimming with excitement when ten Brisbane Lions stars stopped off for a two-day AFL Community Camp visit to the Gold City this week.

Skipper Dayne Zorko, veteran Daniel Rich, former number 1 draft pick Cameron Rayner and ex-Gympie Cats junior Tom Fullarton were amongst the visiting Lions who checked in at Jones Hill State School, Gympie State High School and Ray Warren Oval to coach up a host of aspiring talents on basic skill drills and match simulation activities.

- Gympie juniors go 1-on-1 with visiting Brisbane Lions stars

- Ex-Gympie Cat, Coast basketballer now roaring with the Lions

- Carlton young gun O'Brien enjoys Coast pre-season camp

Gympie saw the most squad members out of the club's wider effort to grow the game in thirteen regions across 600km in Queensland.

Check out all the best photos taken from Day 1 the Lions' Gympie camp.

