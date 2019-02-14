37 PHOTOS: Junior stars mix it with the Brisbane Lions

GYMPIE'S future footy stars were brimming with excitement when ten Brisbane Lions stars stopped off for a two-day AFL Community Camp visit to the Gold City this week.

Skipper Dayne Zorko, veteran Daniel Rich, former number 1 draft pick Cameron Rayner and ex-Gympie Cats junior Tom Fullarton were amongst the visiting Lions who checked in at Jones Hill State School, Gympie State High School and Ray Warren Oval to coach up a host of aspiring talents on basic skill drills and match simulation activities.

Gympie saw the most squad members out of the club's wider effort to grow the game in thirteen regions across 600km in Queensland.

Check out all the best photos taken from Day 1 the Lions' Gympie camp.