Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

37 days of silence: I'll never curse the phone ringing again

Mal Dodt from Dodts floor coverings in Gympie has been a month without a phone.
Mal Dodt from Dodts floor coverings in Gympie has been a month without a phone. Renee Albrecht
by Shelley Strachan

CHRISTMAS has come early for frustrated Gympie businessman Mal Dodt whose Mellor St business phone line rang for the first time in 37 days this week.

Since attempting to make the switch to the NBN more than a month ago Dodt's Floor Coverings and Blinds has hit multiple obstacles. But all that changed on Thursday.

"On Thursday the 7th of December our phone, finally after 37 days, started to ring,” he said yesterday.

"The strain on a small business is incredible without a working phone line.

"I contacted Llew O'Brien on Friday after no real response from the Ombudsman and that is when things happened, Telstra finally released our number and boom the phone was ringing.

"Also the local Gympie Optus team have been amazing, with daily calls to keep me updated and sitting in on heated conversations with our old service provider.

"I will never curse the phone ringing again.”

Topics:  national broad band nbn optus phone service telstra

Gympie Times
The common word you're no longer allowed to say

The common word you're no longer allowed to say

THESE careers have six-figure starting salaries, but even that isn’t enough to attract young people. There’s a simple solution.

Forget power, gas... water bills are about to explode

THE next big drain on household budgets will be water

Sensory shopping makes a grand return

WISH LIST: Target store manager Kelli Loder with Cory and Georgia Nugent, ready for this weekend's Sensory Shopping event.

A quieter option for families and children with special needs

'Severe' storm could be about to hit Sunshine Coast: BOM

A storm cell creates lightning on McKinnon Drive, Cootharaba. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Forecasters tipping return to muggy, wet weather with storms

Local Partners