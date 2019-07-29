36yo learner driver crashes into pole, bins on Southside

The wheelie bins after the incident

GYMPIE police are calling for witnesses to a crash on the Southside earlier this month where a Learner driver was allegedly in charge of a car that hit a power pole and wheelie bins before driving off.

On July 14, at about 1pm, a single vehicle crash occurred on Andrea Avenue, Southside.

The vehicle crashed into two garbage bins and grazed a power pole.

The wheelie bins and address after the alleged accident

It is alleged that the male driver and female passenger did not stop after the crash and continued driving until reaching home.

Gympie Police were contacted by witnesses and a short time later the damaged vehicle and occupants were located.

The power pole after it was allegedly clipped by the car.

Police attended the address and spoke with the driver, a 36-year-old Southside man who produced his learners licence.

This licence requires that the driver must be accompanied and under direction of a open licenced driver as a front passenger at all times.

When enquiries were made with the passenger, police allege that she stated she was driving and had her provisional licence.

Police will allege that witnesses and CCTV footage stated otherwise.

The man was fined for:

. Learner driver vehicle not under direction of person - $213

. Careless driving/due care and attention - $533

The power pole is being looked at for any major damage or compromise.

Police advise that damage to a pole can cost thousands of dollars - the driver at fault to wear the costs.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901353677