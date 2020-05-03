Menu
Stage One of Gympie Regional Council's Investigator Avenue project is well underway.
$3.6m council project on track despite virus ‘challenges’

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
3rd May 2020 12:00 AM
STAGE one of the $3.6 million dollar project Gympie Regional Council dubs its “largest ever” done in house is well underway, with work on a one kilometre stretch of drainage, landscaping and road seal in progress.

A statement issued by the council this week said the first stage of the Investigator Avenue road widening project was on track to finish by the end of this month, despite challenges posed by wet weather and social distancing restrictions as a result of COVID-19.

“(The project began) in January 2020 and includes the widening of the road to 10 metres, construction of concrete kerbing, a 1.5-metre-wide concrete footpath, stormwater pits and underground pipes, rebuilding the affected driveways, planting new street trees and turf and installing LED streetlights to light the new footpath between Nautilus Drive and Queen Elizabeth Drive, Cooloola Cove,” the council statement said.

“The project is fifty per cent funded by the Queensland Government through the Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme program.”

For more information visit www.gympie.qld.gov.au/investigator-avenue.

