36-year-old Gympie man charged with 36 offences

Gympie Police have charged a man from Southside following a string of vehicle break-ins.

Gympie Police have charged a man following a string of vehicles being entered in Gympie this month.

From about December 8 and December 28, 14 vehicles, which were parked on the street but unlocked, were entered and cash or cards were stolen.

A man has then attended businesses in Gympie and fraudulently used the cards to purchase goods.

At 1.45pm Friday, December 28, police attended a house at MacDOnnell Court at Southside and located a man and some of the alleged fraudulently obtained property.

A 36-year-old Southside man has been charged with 14 counts of entering premises (vehicles) and commit indictable offence, 18 counts of fraud and four drug related offences.

He will appear at the Gympie Magistrates Court next week.