FACELIFT: Upper Mary St is one area about to receive an overhaul from Gympie Regional Council.
Council News

$3.5m in upgrades headed to Gympie CBD

scott kovacevic
by
8th Aug 2018 12:02 AM
THE city centre of Gympie is about to get a new look with more than $3.5 million in upgrades planned by Gympie Regional Council.

Upper Mary St, between Channon and Monklands streets, is getting the biggest slice of the pie with $3 million allocated for a range of improvements.

New street furniture, more trees, road resurfacing, footpath upgrades and changes to power poles and connections are among the improvement Gympie Regional Council has earmarked for the area.

The concept for the Mary St revitalisation show a host of changes.
A council spokeswoman said the project would highlight the street's features.

"The Upper Mary St project aims to improve the streetscape and reinforce a distinct and iconic identity for this section of Mary St, which celebrates some of Gympie's most historically significant buildings,” she said.

The aim of the upgrade was to create a "safe and inviting public realm”, she said.

Funding for the work is split 50-50 between the council and the Federal Government

The work is in addition to other upgrades made in the wider Mary St precinct.

These include 10 new dual bins to replace the small green ones, bud lighting added to the trees at the pedestrian crossing near Memorial Lane, and seats being replaced at the Gold City Centre Stage.

Gympie councillors Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald.
Formerly marble-finished, the replacements seats are made from timber.

"(The) council opted for a timber finish after considering cost of a marble replacement, as well as the finish of seating in other parts of the Gympie Town Centre (which are also finished with timber),” the spokeswoman said.

Mary St is not the only part of the city centre about to get a facelift, though.

The council is also planning work on the southern end of Mellor St with the help of $500,000 from the State Government.

Work planned for the area between Amy St and Lady Mary Tce includes new shaded and seated pedestrian rest areas, improvements to kerbs and channels, new trees, shrubs and gardens.

The spokeswoman said the preliminary design of the Upper Mary St work was not yet finalised, and it would be discussed in today's council workshop.

