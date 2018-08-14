3.5km of new footpaths on their way to Gympie

IN STEP: The Power Rd path is part of a more than $2 million investment by council over the past two years.

IN STEP: The Power Rd path is part of a more than $2 million investment by council over the past two years. Renee Albrecht

RATEPAYERS are getting the chance to put their best foot forward thanks to more than $1million of new footpath work planned throughout the region.

Gympie Regional Council is building almost 3.5km of new footpath in the region this financial year, with the final total of the upgrades to sit at $1.25million.

The longest section flagged on the schedule is at Waldock Rd where 728m of missing section will be installed, making the path complete.

A missing 383m section on Heilbronn is also to be filled, while on the western side of Duke St a 315m stretch is getting extended further south from between Iron and Jane streets.

At Sorensen Rd the missing section down Groundwater Rd (345m) is also in the pipeline.

The completed upgrade on Power Rd. Renee Albrecht

Those eager to take a stroll from the Nestle factory to the Bruce Highway are also in luck, with plans to build a 290m stretch to brighten that walk for an early morning coffee.

Gympie's paths to the future do not all pass through the city, though.

Widening and upgrades are on the cards at the Tin Can Bay Esplanade.

These works will run from Crab Creek north and encompass the Nola Bale bridge. Overall, the upgrades total almost 1km (900m of path and 56m of bridge and boardwalk).

The footpath that runs from Tin Can Bay to Cooloola Cove is also getting some love.

Starting near the Country Club, 207m is being given a new lease on life.

The upgrades and improvements are the next step in council walking the region forward.

It follows in the footsteps of last year's investment that involved 3.2km being built from more than $900,000.

The council is responsible for maintaining a total of 105.3km of path which winds its way across and around the region.