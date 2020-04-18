$3.58m lawsuit launch after cancer ‘missed in scan’

When a woman was diagnosed with breast cancer she showed a sonographer an old ultrasound. When her friend saw the images she advised her to seek legal advice.

A WOMAN who claims she was never told that an ultrasound showed early signs of breast cancer - two years before she was diagnosed with it - is suing for $3.58 million.

Mozhdeh Golabi claims if she had known in 2014 that a lump on her right breast was early-stage cancer, she could have avoided stage three cancer and a mastectomy.

She only found out in January this year that there was something wrong when a friend who is a sonographer looked at her 2014 ultrasound images, her court documents allege.

Ms Golabi, 46, claims in 2014, after she complained of a sore lump on her right breast, she was sent for an ultrasound.

She claims she was told the ultrasound showed nothing abnormal and it was not until 2016 - when it was too late for a lumpectomy - that she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Bartholomew Lee, of Kingsley Lawson Lawyers, said in an affidavit the first time Ms Golabi knew there had been anything wrong with her medical care was in January.

He said after hearing about her breast cancer, a friend of Ms Golabi, who was a sonographer, looked at the plastic films of her 2014 ultrasound images.

The sonographer then advised Ms Golabi to seek legal advice.

Ms Golabi is suing a Brisbane gynaecological oncologist, a radiologist and a radiology clinic, for damages for breach of contract, alleged negligence and other alleged breaches.

Her claim says because of the delayed diagnosis and treatment of her breast cancer, she had an estimated life expectancy of 15 years from late 2016, when she was 43.

The claim alleges after the 2014 ultrasound, radiologist Patrick Bergin did not identify or report on the lump, which was allegedly early-stage cancer, or recommend a biopsy.

Gynaecological oncologist Dr Piksi Singh allegedly told Ms Golabi her breasts were normal and the ultrasound had not detected anything abnormal.

Dr Singh saw Ms Golabi on three other occasions that year but did not tell her to check for breast cancer, the claim says.

It alleges the defendants failed to detect or report on Ms Golabi's right breast lump, which was visible in the April, 2014, ultrasound.

If the breast cancer had been detected by biopsy and treated promptly it was likely to be cured by her having a lumpectomy, it is alleged.

Dr Singh, Mr Bergin and Queensland Diagnostic Imaging are yet to respond to the Supreme Court claim.

