Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ACCUSED THIEF: Margaret Joyce Hull appeared at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.
ACCUSED THIEF: Margaret Joyce Hull appeared at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday. Cody Fox
Crime

$350K bust: Clerk fronts court on fresh charges

Jodie Callcott
by
14th Jun 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 12:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAJOR investigation into a real estate clerk accused of fleecing tens of thousands through her former office has allegedly uncovered further offending.

The Chronicle can reveal fresh charges have been laid against Margaret Joyce Hull who stands accused of using her position at Richardson and Wrench to steal $350,000.

Detectives now allege she also stole from Sunnynook Apartments in Hervey Bay in 2007 and again in 2016.

The money allegedly taken was more than $5000.

The new charges bring the total to 92 counts of stealing.

Defence lawyer Harry Morris asked Magistrate Stephen Guttridge for a lengthy adjournment to consider the brief.

Ms Hull will return to Hervey Bay Magistrates court on July 18.

More Stories

editors picks fccourt fccrime fcnews fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    The 5 best things I have read in Gympie sport this week

    The 5 best things I have read in Gympie sport this week

    News It is going to be another big weekend in Gympie sport this weekend starting from tonight and a super Saturday tomorrow from 12pm.

    • 14th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Aboriginal elder's praise of Mayor called 'extraordinary'

    premium_icon Aboriginal elder's praise of Mayor called 'extraordinary'

    News OPINION: ...and just when you thought he'd lost the Aboriginal vote

    Uber is operating in Gympie, but not officially

    premium_icon Uber is operating in Gympie, but not officially

    News Uber launched in five regional towns late last year.

    New call for whale season shark net ban

    premium_icon New call for whale season shark net ban

    News Green group calls for shark net ban