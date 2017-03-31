350 homes lose power in Gympie region

Trees rest on powerlines at Tinbeerwah near Noosa.

MORE than 350 homes in the Gympie region lost power after yesterday evening's storm adding to the wider number of 36,000 properties across the Sunshine Coast without power.

The hardest hit was Carter's Ridge where the power at 211 properties was damaged due to severe weather.

Energex spokesman John Cannon said on Thursday night that crews would work through the night but there were 'major safety concerns'.

'The big problem we have is getting access into some of these places,' he said.

'As you can appreciate there's a lot of debris and flood water.'

For more advice on restoration time lines or to report power outages call Energex on 13 62 62.

In an emergency, such as fallen powerlines or electric shocks, call 13 19 62.

Outages are updated every 15 minutes on the Energex website here.

Below is a list of the affected homes in the Gympie region:

BOLLIER

12 properties power damaged due to severe weather.

Next update: 7pm, 1 April 2017

BROOLOO

1 property's power damaged due to severe weather

Next update: 10pm, 1 April 2017

CARTERS RIDGE

211 properties power damaged due to severe weather

Next update: 7pm, 1 April 2017

CHATSWORTH

6 properties with emergency repairs in-progress

Next update: 11.30pm, 1 April 2017

FISHERMANS POCKET

16 properties with emergency repairs in-progress

Next update: 11.30pm, 1 April 2017

MOOLOO

1 property damaged due to severe weather

Next update: 7pm, 1 April 2017

SCRUBBY CREEK

1 powerlines down

Next update: midnight, 2 April 2017 12:00am

THE PALMS

35 properties with emergency repairs in-progress

Next update: 11.30pm, 1 April 2017

TUCHEKOI

66 properties damaged due to severe weather

Next update: 7pm, 1 April 2017

VICTORY HEIGHTS

5 properties damaged due to severe weather

Next update: 11am, 1 April 2017