35 units, 28 buildings in major Southside development

NEW LIVING: A 35-building over-50s village is proposed for a block on Smerdon Rd. Gympie Regional Council

AN AGEING population is on Gympie's horizon, and one developer has put forward a building plan to help cater to it.

Under the plan proposed by Ian Lobegeier, the 1.9ha block on Smerdon Rd would accommodate to up to 35 units in 28 buildings, seven of which would be dual occupancy.

Most of the buildings would be single-storey, with some "flexibility” for two storeys allowed in the plan - subject to Gympie Regional Council approval.

Built in six stages, the gated estate will also include 2450sq m of community space for residents, while each unit would have between 80-290sq m available.

The block of land has already been approved by the council for a 25-lot subdivision, although not without community concern. Some Southside residents had said the lot sizes on the property were too small; this would increase the population density and put pressure on roads and infrastructure.

Design maps of the proposed development on Smerdon Rd for over-50s. Gympie Regional Council

The application argues that the plan "achieves a density no greater than that ordinarily foreshadowed within the Residential Living zone”.

In last year's council Economic Profile for Gympie, it was noted that the region is expected to have a "significant increase” in residents aged 65 and older over the next 20 years.

Public feedback on the application can be given until June 4.