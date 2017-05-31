35 separate charges for offender

A 39-YEAR-OLD woman facing 35 separate criminal charges held her head in her hands and wept as she learned she would not be granted bail yesterday.

Rebecca Lee Allen, brought to the Gympie Magistrates Court from the watchhouse yesterday afternoon, was asked to explain why she had failed to appear in court on two separate occasions in January and April this year.

Ms Allen claimed she had asked her GP's clinic to send a medical certificate to the court at Maroochydore after a serious chest infection had her "coughing up blood''.

Magistrate R. Woodford said no such record had ever been received by the courthouse.

"We've currently received no indication that was ever sent,” he said.

"I didn't know, they told me that she was going to send it - I didn't know,” Ms Allen responded.

She later said she had missed the second date because she had been held against her will by a man in his car in Brisbane.

Mr Woodford took an immediately sceptical view of Ms Allen's assertion, calling it "rubbish''.

"So you were held against your will, did you report this to the police?” he asked.

"Yes, I did - you can ask them about it,” Ms Allen responded.

"At any point during this, did you think to get out of the car to go and get help?”

"No,” she said, "I was too scared to do anything.”

The 35 charges against Ms Allen encompass a wide range of criminal allegations, including stealing, breaking and entering, receiving tainted property and seven charges of fraud.

What was of particular concern to police prosecutor Lisa Mann and Mr Woodford was the number of breaches of bail Ms Allen has been charged with.

"It's clear to me that with the number of offences you're currently facing, your history before the courts and these breaches that granting you bail would be an unacceptable risk,” Mr Woodford said in remanding Ms Allen in prison.

Visibly emotional during her court appearance, Ms Allen said all she wanted was to put the matter behind her.

She became even more distressed as she was led out of the court by police.

The matter was adjourned until June 19, where Ms Allen will appear by video.