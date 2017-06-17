35% growth in Gympie's unit market is phenomenal

THE Gympie real estate market has outperformed much of the state and its neighbours over the past year, according to the REIQ.

It's a good sign for a region destined for more prosperity and growth as our connectivity with the south-east goes from strength to strength.

While many regional markets have fallen or stagnated in the past 12 months, Gympie real estate's long-term average growth has been moderate and consistent.

"Resilient” is the word the REIQ uses, but the absolute star performer has been our unit market growth - more than 35% in five years. Phenomenal!

Combine all this with an extension of the First Home Buyer Grant, and the good news in property is going to keep coming, though it is disappointing the State Government did not broaden the grant to include established homes in regional Queensland.

For here in the regions we have awoken from decades of complacency where we let centralisation policies strip jobs, services, families and opportunities from our communities.

We must and will continue to make noise to "even up” the playing field.