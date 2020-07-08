Menu
Alford was fined for trying to hunt deer unlawfully and without a gun permit in Amamoor State Forest. Picture: File photo
34yo deer hunter fined for trespassing without gun permit

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
8th Jul 2020 8:00 AM
A GYMPIE region man caught trespassing in Amamoor State Forest and using a rifle without a permit told Gympie Magistrates Court he was hunting deer to eat.

Thirty-four year old Jamie Luke Alford pleaded guilty this week to trespassing in Amamoor State Forest with the intention of taking wildlife and having a restricted firearm in the forest without a permit.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said surveillance cameras caught a ute driving in and out of Amamoor State Forest on December 31 last year.

The footage showed two people in the tray of the car, with one of them holding a rifle.

Police identified the man as Alford and on February 16, this year they went to his property to question him.

Alford admitted to being the person with the rifle, and said he did not have a permit for the firearm but was with somebody who did and that they had gone into the forest to hunt deer for food.

Sgt Manns said Alford had no authority to enter the state forest and was charged.

The court heard Alford was unemployed but living off money he made from selling his house a few years ago and a payout from an accident in 2004.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined him $300.

