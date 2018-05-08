34 works the council will be doing near your place

REVEALED: What roadworks are planned for around the region.

REVEALED: What roadworks are planned for around the region. Renee Pilcher

WONDER what Gympie Regional Council has planned for regional road maintenance this week? Then look no further.

The following is the council's planned infrastructure and maintenance work for the next fortnight.

Please note that works are subject to change due to the weather.

Bitumen Seal

* Tagigan Rd

* Coonoongibber Rd

Grading

* Beenham Valley Rd

* Goodyear Rd

* Miva Rd

* Bella Creek Rd

* Biddle Rd

* Kilcoy Murgon Rd

Shoulder Grading

* Miva Rd

* Kilkivan Tansey Rd

READ MORE

* Of the Gympie region's 2300km of roads, 1000km are dirt

* Council wants full control of Rainbow road stretch

* Walkers will have to cross busy road on new $357k pathway

Asphalt Repairs

* Rainbow Beach Rd

* Tamaree Rd

* Lagoon Pocket Rd

Rural Maintenance

* Brooweena Woolooga Rd drains

* Burnett Highway drains

* Bauple Woolooga Rd drains

* Yabba Creek Rd drains

* Gympie Brooloo Rd drains

* Gravel pothole patching various locations within the Mary Valley

Widening

* Ranson Rd

Pathway

* Power Rd

* Tin Can Bay Service Rd

* Groundwater Rd

* Brisbane Rd

Roundabout

* Cogan St/Station St

Slashing

* Curra area

* Gunalda area

* Bruce Highway north of Gympie

* Fishermans Pocket area

* Kenilworth Skyring Creek Rd

* Old Bruce Highway

* Mary Valley Link Rd

* Kilkivan - Kingaroy Rail Trail

* Sexton / Miva area