34 works the council will be doing near your place
WONDER what Gympie Regional Council has planned for regional road maintenance this week? Then look no further.
The following is the council's planned infrastructure and maintenance work for the next fortnight.
Please note that works are subject to change due to the weather.
Bitumen Seal
* Tagigan Rd
* Coonoongibber Rd
Grading
* Beenham Valley Rd
* Goodyear Rd
* Miva Rd
* Bella Creek Rd
* Biddle Rd
* Kilcoy Murgon Rd
Shoulder Grading
* Miva Rd
* Kilkivan Tansey Rd
READ MORE
* Of the Gympie region's 2300km of roads, 1000km are dirt
* Council wants full control of Rainbow road stretch
* Walkers will have to cross busy road on new $357k pathway
Asphalt Repairs
* Rainbow Beach Rd
* Tamaree Rd
* Lagoon Pocket Rd
Rural Maintenance
* Brooweena Woolooga Rd drains
* Burnett Highway drains
* Bauple Woolooga Rd drains
* Yabba Creek Rd drains
* Gympie Brooloo Rd drains
* Gravel pothole patching various locations within the Mary Valley
Widening
* Ranson Rd
Pathway
* Power Rd
* Tin Can Bay Service Rd
* Groundwater Rd
* Brisbane Rd
Roundabout
* Cogan St/Station St
Slashing
* Curra area
* Gunalda area
* Bruce Highway north of Gympie
* Fishermans Pocket area
* Kenilworth Skyring Creek Rd
* Old Bruce Highway
* Mary Valley Link Rd
* Kilkivan - Kingaroy Rail Trail
* Sexton / Miva area