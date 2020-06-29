Menu
Gympie Magistrates Court
34 people on charges in Gympie court today

Frances Klein
29th Jun 2020 8:43 AM
The following people are facing Gympie Magistrates Court today, Monday June 29, 2020:

Alexander, Gregory James, Mr

Bayldon, Brett Ingliss, Mr

Best, Steven John Douglas, Mr

Carbone, Pasquale Joel Anton, Mr

Champion, Jozie Kay

Clark, Rackel Louise

Clarke, James John

Clements, Steven Michael

Cumner, Steven Robert Clifford

Davie, Kirra-Lee Ann

Doolan, Phillip Leonard, Mr

Elwell, Carolyn Ruth

Findlay, Christopher John

Geiger, Tamika Rae

Grimstone, Matthew Lawrence

Higgins, Stephanie Mary

Janke, Dylan Neil

Johnson, Andrew Edward, Mr

Keong, Christopher John, Mr

Kilner, Michael Graeme, Mr

Klinge, Stephen Carl, Mr

Lothian, Brent Albert

Mckittrick, Nicole Amie

Miller, Corey Nathan

Munce, Daniel Steven

Norman, Stephen James

O’Keefe, Jordan Lucas

Reed, Kia John Allen, Mr

Smart, Alex Robert

Smith, Liam Douglas

Trask, Scott William

Underdown, Eugene Paul

Vick, Travis Jarred

Wakelin, Christopher Paul, Mr

