34 Gympie cafes and restaurants you can get takeaway from
HERE is a list of Gympie cafes and restaurants that are offering takeaway and/or delivery services during the coronavirus restrictions.
These have been supplied to us as part of a free ad campaign The Gympie Times is running to promote Gympie hospitality business during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ambrosia Indian Restaurant – 5482 4446 – delivery + takeaway
Beefy’s Pies on River Road – 5481 2246 – takeaway
Belly Good – 5481 2960 – Delivery 7 days a week + takeaway
Cafe by Farmer & Sun – 5481 2055 – online ordering + takeaway
Caltex Monkland – 5482 2728 – takeaway
City Seafood Supply – 5482 7700 – open 7 days 10am to 7.30pm,
Coffee Barn Café – 0429 872 724 – takeaway
Cooloola Coast Seafoods – 5486 4990 – takeaway
D’Cafe at Southside Town Centre – 5482 2356
Decks on Mary – 5483 8888 – takeaway
Dragon Garden Family Restaurant – 5482 5700 – takeaway
Fisherman’s Haul – 5482 6644 – takeaway
Gloria Jean’s Coffees – 5482 1600 – takeaway
Gold Nugget Truck Stop – 5482 1831 – takeaway
Gympie Golden City Cabs – 5480 1900 – delivery
Gympie West – 5482 4225 – delivery + takeaway
Happy Yak – 5417 4260 – takeaway + delivery
Raffinatis Gympie Healthy Meals Home Delivered – 0475 030 043 – delivery + takeaway
Heaven Leigh Cupcakes – 5481 2141 – delivery + takeaway
Johnny Dees Gympie - 5482 9889 - takeaway
Kandanga Kitchen – takeaway only
MiCakes, takeaways and delivery, 8.30am to 5pm, 5482 7755
Mozza’s Kebabs Gympie – 0431 851 045 – takeaway
Naked Lettuce Café – 0477 605 110 – delivery + takeaway
Panini’s Bakery and Cafe – 4582 3281 – takeaway
Subway Mary St – takeaway or delivery through Gympie Cabs
Subway River Rd – takeaway or delivery through Gympie Cabs
Sunshine Mitre 10 Gympie Cafe – 5489 9999 – takeaway
Tin Can Bay Country Club, Chinese open 7 days, 5486 4231 – takeaway
Toucan Coffee – takeaway and driver thru coffee – 5481 2189
Tramcars Bakery Takeaways – 5482 1455 – takeaway
Victory Store – 5482 1568 – takeaway
What’s Cookin Cafe & Takeaway - 5482 2576 - takeaway
Widgee General Store – 5484 0355 – takeaway