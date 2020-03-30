Menu
NAMED: 34 accused facing Gympie court today

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
30th Mar 2020 7:07 AM
THE following people are facing charges in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Monday March 30, 2020:

 

Alexander, Gregory James, Mr

Bayldon, Brett Ingliss, Mr

Best, Steven John Douglas, Mr

Callaghan, Zhane Moika Alice

Carbone, Pasquale Joel Anton, Mr

Carkeet, Riley Colin

Champion, Jozie Kay

Clarke, James John

Clements, Steven Michael

Cumner, Steven Robert Clifford

Davie, Kirra-Lee Ann

Deacon, Jamie-Lee William

Grimstone, Matthew Lawrence

Johnson, Andrew Edward, Mr

Joyce, Craig Samuel

Joyce, James Ashley

 

Keong, Christopher John, Mr

Kilner, Michael Graeme, Mr

Mallo, James Lewis, Mr

Mckittrick, Nicole Amie

Miller, Corey Nathan

O'Keefe, Jordan Lucas

Reed, Kia John Allen, Mr

Reidy, Peter Nicholas

Robinson, Wade Peter

Sing, Liam Brighton, Mr

Smart, Alex Robert

Smart, James Allan Crichton, Mr

Smith, Liam Douglas

Trask, Scott William

Vick, Travis Jarred

Wakelin, Christopher Paul, Mr

White, Tyson Daniel

Williams, Robert Iain

Gympie Times

