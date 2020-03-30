NAMED: 34 accused facing Gympie court today
THE following people are facing charges in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Monday March 30, 2020:
Alexander, Gregory James, Mr
Bayldon, Brett Ingliss, Mr
Best, Steven John Douglas, Mr
Callaghan, Zhane Moika Alice
Carbone, Pasquale Joel Anton, Mr
Carkeet, Riley Colin
Champion, Jozie Kay
Clarke, James John
Clements, Steven Michael
Cumner, Steven Robert Clifford
Davie, Kirra-Lee Ann
Deacon, Jamie-Lee William
Grimstone, Matthew Lawrence
Johnson, Andrew Edward, Mr
Joyce, Craig Samuel
Joyce, James Ashley
Keong, Christopher John, Mr
Kilner, Michael Graeme, Mr
Mallo, James Lewis, Mr
Mckittrick, Nicole Amie
Miller, Corey Nathan
O'Keefe, Jordan Lucas
Reed, Kia John Allen, Mr
Reidy, Peter Nicholas
Robinson, Wade Peter
Sing, Liam Brighton, Mr
Smart, Alex Robert
Smart, James Allan Crichton, Mr
Smith, Liam Douglas
Trask, Scott William
Vick, Travis Jarred
Wakelin, Christopher Paul, Mr
White, Tyson Daniel
Williams, Robert Iain