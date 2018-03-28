$3310K split 14 ways, $35K to Muster, $23K to Rattler

The Rattler Railway Company will get $23,000.

GYMPIE schools and community groups are set for a funding boost with almost $310,000 in grants from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Many local organisations couldn't do without the funding boost, which allows them to continue providing a wide range of sporting and opportunity options for locals.

Gympie Special School will receive $22,022 to purchase education resources and equipment.

Kandanga Creek Hall Committee $18,395 to upgrade the awning area.

Lions Club of Gympie Inc $35,000 to construct a shed.

Rattler Railway Company Ltd $23,160.30 to purchase equipment.

Rotary Club of Gympie-Cooloola $34,277 to upgrade facility.

Sporting Shooters Association of Australia Tin Can Bay Branch $10,000 to upgrade facility and equipment.

Australian Native Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Association $9652.50 to construct macropod enclosure and shelters.

Cedar Pocket School of Arts Incorporated - $13,180 to upgrade facility.

Community Information & Resource Service Association $12,236 to install curtains.

Cooloola Trail Care Alliance $33,000 to construct jump trail and platform.

Gympie Gem Club $4000 to purchase a shipping container.

Gympie Muster $35,000 to upgrade waste maintenance system.

Adam Brand gets the house rock'n at the Gympie Muster. Jason Dougherty

Nashville Scout Group (Queensland Scout Association) - $34,795 to upgrade kitchen.

Tin Can Bay Fishing Club $23,475 to construct storage shed and purchase trailer cover.