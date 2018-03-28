Menu
The Rattler Railway Company will get $23,000.
$3310K split 14 ways, $35K to Muster, $23K to Rattler

Shelley Strachan
by
28th Mar 2018 5:16 AM

GYMPIE schools and community groups are set for a funding boost with almost $310,000 in grants from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Many local organisations couldn't do without the funding boost, which allows them to continue providing a wide range of sporting and opportunity options for locals.

Gympie Special School will receive $22,022 to purchase education resources and equipment.

Kandanga Creek Hall Committee $18,395 to upgrade the awning area.

Lions Club of Gympie Inc $35,000 to construct a shed.

Rattler Railway Company Ltd $23,160.30 to purchase equipment.

Rotary Club of Gympie-Cooloola $34,277 to upgrade facility.

Sporting Shooters Association of Australia Tin Can Bay Branch $10,000 to upgrade facility and equipment.

Australian Native Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Association $9652.50 to construct macropod enclosure and shelters.

Cedar Pocket School of Arts Incorporated - $13,180 to upgrade facility.

Community Information & Resource Service Association $12,236 to install curtains.

Cooloola Trail Care Alliance $33,000 to construct jump trail and platform.

Gympie Gem Club $4000 to purchase a shipping container.

Gympie Muster $35,000 to upgrade waste maintenance system.

Adam Brand gets the house rock'n at the Gympie Muster.
Adam Brand gets the house rock'n at the Gympie Muster. Jason Dougherty

Nashville Scout Group (Queensland Scout Association) - $34,795 to upgrade kitchen.

Tin Can Bay Fishing Club $23,475 to construct storage shed and purchase trailer cover.

