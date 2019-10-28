Menu
Joshua-James Cameron Langley, accused of causing a fatal crash at Long Flat (pictured outside Gympie Magistrates Court earlier this month) is appearing in Gympie court again today.
News

33 people to face Gympie court today

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
28th Oct 2019 6:48 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.

The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, October 28, 2019:

Appelt, Jai, Mr

Bartlett, Allan Joel, Mr

Beck, Maree Ann, Miss

Bell, Renzi Carl, Mr

Bell, Ronella Lervern Honour

Bird, Jade Leslie, Mr

Bowen, Kodi Louise

Brazier, Lynn Marie

Bruton, Luke Daniel

Burgess, Alyce Maree

Bury, Stephen David

Canavan, Jason Daniel

Condon, Bud Fredrick

Duggan, Tye John

Dyhrberg, Trent Edward, Mr

Fyfe, Tyson Arthur Clive, Mr

Gregory, James Robert Thomas

Hames, Tallen Steven

Hamilton, Corey William Thomas

Hampton, Kenneth James

Hazelgrove, Cody Steven, Mr

Hiddins, John Alexander

Hogg, Andrew William

Kelly, Benjamin Russell

Langley, Joshua-James Cameron

May, Levi Robert

Mills, Kyron Brougham

Pekar, Robert

Purcell, Desiree, Miss

Ross, Luke David

Smart, James Allan Crichton, Mr

Stevens, Louise Jennifer, Miss

Trainor, Nicholas Jeffrey Grant

