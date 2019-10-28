33 people to face Gympie court today
EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.
The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, October 28, 2019:
Appelt, Jai, Mr
Bartlett, Allan Joel, Mr
Beck, Maree Ann, Miss
Bell, Renzi Carl, Mr
Bell, Ronella Lervern Honour
Bird, Jade Leslie, Mr
Bowen, Kodi Louise
Brazier, Lynn Marie
Bruton, Luke Daniel
Burgess, Alyce Maree
Bury, Stephen David
Canavan, Jason Daniel
Condon, Bud Fredrick
Duggan, Tye John
Dyhrberg, Trent Edward, Mr
Fyfe, Tyson Arthur Clive, Mr
Gregory, James Robert Thomas
Hames, Tallen Steven
Hamilton, Corey William Thomas
Hampton, Kenneth James
Hazelgrove, Cody Steven, Mr
Hiddins, John Alexander
Hogg, Andrew William
Kelly, Benjamin Russell
Langley, Joshua-James Cameron
May, Levi Robert
Mills, Kyron Brougham
Pekar, Robert
Purcell, Desiree, Miss
Ross, Luke David
Smart, James Allan Crichton, Mr
Stevens, Louise Jennifer, Miss
Trainor, Nicholas Jeffrey Grant