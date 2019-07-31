33 paid apprenticeships up for grabs for keen tradies

NORTH Queenslanders eager to get a trade are being urged to take advantage of Wilmar's apprenticeship program with 33 positions now on offer.

Training and Development Manager Scott Young said the 2020 apprenticeships intake included electrical, fitting and turning, boilermaking, and diesel fitting trades for Wilmar's eight sugar mills and the Sarina BioEthanol Distillery.

"It's a great opportunity for people in the regions to get into a hi-tech career with Australia's largest sugar manufacturer," Mr Young said.

"Plus they get to earn while they learn."

Wilmar’s Samantha Robino and Jazmine Cook. Photo: Cameron Laird.

Of the 33 jobs up for grabs, 17 positions will be in the Burdekin, six in the Herbert region, four at Proserpine Mill, five at Plane Creek Mill and one at the Sarina BioEthanol Distillery.

First-year electrical apprentice Samantha Robino has been undertaking her trade at Wilmar's Herbert mills while doing an Associate Degree of Engineering through the University of Southern Queensland, all while remaining a resident in Ingham.

"I knew juggling work and external study would be full-on but I liked the idea of getting hands-on experience in the mills while also studying towards a formal degree," She said.

Miss Robino valued her training and that she was being exposed to a wide variety of work in a hi-tech industrial environment.

"You get to learn from expert tradesmen," She said.

Apprentice boilermaker Jazmine Cook joined the program in 2019 and recognised how far she has come since starting at Plane Creek Mill.

"I've familiarised myself with all of the different environments in the mill, including the crystalliser, syrup pump, pits, pan stage and the recovery tanks," Miss Cook said.

"I can now also confidently put together a project, carry out simple welds and have it all completed in a reasonable amount of time."

The Minister for Training and Skills Development was pleased to see local businesses able to provide long term employment and said it was a focus for the Queensland Government.

"We want more businesses to be able to take on an apprentice and open up fantastic career opportunities for young Queenslanders," She said.

"That's why under this year's State Budget we will continue to invest in apprentice driving initiatives such as free tafe for year 12 graduates and our Back to Work Youth Boost program which already assisted almost 1800 young people into a job in North Queensland."

"And just today (July 17) we announced more than $2 million under Skilling Queenslanders for Work for 12 local projects to assist around 380 people in Townsville to gain job ready skills and training.

Wilmar's apprenticeship applications are open until August 4. Click here to find the latest jobs available.