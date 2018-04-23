32 things the council will be doing near your place

QGC has signed two agreements with Western Downs Regional Council to pay for $5 million worth of roadworks north west of Wandoan. Photo Tracey Joynson / Fraser Coast Chronicle

ROADS are a hot topic in the region, and many people want to know if anything is being planned for their stretch.

While we cannot predict the future, we do know what is next on Gympie Regional Council's to-do list - which can be seen below.

Please be aware that the list is subject to change or works may be delayed because of the weather.

Bitumen Seal

Tagigan Road

Coonoongibber Road

Grading

Bacon Road

Beenham Valley Road

Nall Road

Bella Creek Rd

Holroyd Rd

Two Mile Rd

Shoulder grading

Melawondi Rd

Amamoor Dagun Rd

Lowe Rd

Dagun Rd

Kilkivan Tansey Rd

Asphalt repairs

Eel Creek Rd

Tagigan Rd

Burnett Highway

Anderleigh Rd

Mobile maintenance

Murgon Gayndah Rd drains

Bauple Woolooga Rd drains

Brooweena Woolooga Rd drains

Burnett Hwy drains

Widening

Ranson Rd

Pathway

Power Rd

Groundwater Rd

Tin Can Bay Service Rd

Roundabout

Cogan Street/Station Street Roundabout

Slashing