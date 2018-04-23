32 things the council will be doing near your place
ROADS are a hot topic in the region, and many people want to know if anything is being planned for their stretch.
While we cannot predict the future, we do know what is next on Gympie Regional Council's to-do list - which can be seen below.
Please be aware that the list is subject to change or works may be delayed because of the weather.
Bitumen Seal
- Tagigan Road
- Coonoongibber Road
Grading
- Bacon Road
- Beenham Valley Road
- Nall Road
- Bella Creek Rd
- Holroyd Rd
- Two Mile Rd
Shoulder grading
- Melawondi Rd
- Amamoor Dagun Rd
- Lowe Rd
- Dagun Rd
- Kilkivan Tansey Rd
Asphalt repairs
- Eel Creek Rd
- Tagigan Rd
- Burnett Highway
- Anderleigh Rd
Mobile maintenance
- Murgon Gayndah Rd drains
- Bauple Woolooga Rd drains
- Brooweena Woolooga Rd drains
- Burnett Hwy drains
Widening
- Ranson Rd
Pathway
- Power Rd
- Groundwater Rd
- Tin Can Bay Service Rd
Roundabout
- Cogan Street/Station Street Roundabout
Slashing
- Tin Can Bay Rd
- Main Roads Mary Valley
- North Deep Creek area
- Glastonbury area (Council and Main Roads)
- Rail Trail
- Kinbombi area