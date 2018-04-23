Menu
QGC has signed two agreements with Western Downs Regional Council to pay for $5 million worth of roadworks north west of Wandoan. Photo Tracey Joynson / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Council News

32 things the council will be doing near your place

scott kovacevic
by
23rd Apr 2018 11:06 AM

ROADS are a hot topic in the region, and many people want to know if anything is being planned for their stretch.

While we cannot predict the future, we do know what is next on Gympie Regional Council's to-do list - which can be seen below.

Please be aware that the list is subject to change or works may be delayed because of the weather.

Bitumen Seal

  • Tagigan Road
  • Coonoongibber Road

Grading

  • Bacon Road
  • Beenham Valley Road
  • Nall Road
  • Bella Creek Rd
  • Holroyd Rd
  • Two Mile Rd

Shoulder grading

  • Melawondi Rd
  • Amamoor Dagun Rd
  • Lowe Rd
  • Dagun Rd
  • Kilkivan Tansey Rd

Asphalt repairs

  • Eel Creek Rd
  • Tagigan Rd
  • Burnett Highway
  • Anderleigh Rd

Mobile maintenance

  • Murgon Gayndah Rd drains
  • Bauple Woolooga Rd drains
  • Brooweena Woolooga Rd drains
  • Burnett Hwy drains

Widening

  • Ranson Rd

Pathway

  • Power Rd
  • Groundwater Rd
  • Tin Can Bay Service Rd

Roundabout

  • Cogan Street/Station Street Roundabout

Slashing

  • Tin Can Bay Rd
  • Main Roads Mary Valley
  • North Deep Creek area
  • Glastonbury area (Council and Main Roads)
  • Rail Trail
  • Kinbombi area
