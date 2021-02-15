Menu
Gympie Magistrates Court, where 32 people are facing charges today.
News

32 people to face Gympie court today

Frances Klein
15th Feb 2021 6:48 AM
The following people are due in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Monday February 15, 2020:

Basford, Robert Bernard

Bayne, Luke Kenneth James

Bedford, Cintra Jean

Bennet, Darren John

Bishop, Meredith Jean

Chalkley, James Michael

Chapman, Justin Shane

Curran, Chantslea Sue

Currie, Michael

Fabre, Hugo Charles

Geraldo, Felix Jose

Gregory, James Robert Thomas

Halcrow, Lucas John, Mr

Hartwig, John Francis, Mr

Johnson, Danielle Zara

Koek, Saar Marie

Le Du, Justin Andre

Mcrae, Cameron Anthony

Molloy, Gavin Linn

Mort, Adam James, Mr

Moseley, Christopher Robert, Mr

Norman, Stephen James, Mr

Rennert, Jenny Sarah

Rice, Lee Stephen, Mr

Richards, Wendy May

Roberts, Melinda Jayne

Smith, Darryl Ronald

Smith, Joseph Maxwell, Mr

Strachan, David Lee, Mr

Taylor, Corey William, Mr

Thompson, Ronald Sidney George

Weyman-Jones, Courtney James Mcleod

Gympie Times

